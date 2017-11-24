Woman Kidnapped In Stockton Found Safe, Suspect Search Continues

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman who was reportedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe, say police.

On Wednesday evening, 33-year-old Eddie Gutierrez was seen forcing his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Adriana Carrillo, into a car in the Pacific Avenue Chuck E Cheese parking lot, say Stockton police.

Officers say the pair were involved in an earlier domestic violence incident in San Joaquin County.

On Friday, police announced that Carrillo was found alive and is now safe.

Gutierrez is still at large. He’s wanted on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, and robbery. He is also facing kidnapping charges from an earlier case out of San Joaquin County, police say.

Anyone who sees Gutierrez is asked to call police at (209) 937-8377.