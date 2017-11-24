Police: Drunk, Naked Man Having Sex While Driving Hits Tree; Baby In Backseat

LA GRANDE, Wash. (CBS) — A man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma, Washington missed a curve and struck a tree, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova, according to CBSNews.com.

The woman, who was also naked, was hospitalized with broken bones, she said. The woman’s 3-month-old child in the backseat was not injured.

The News Tribune reports the driver was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault, and child endangerment, Bova told CBS.

She says the man has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told responding troopers both the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.