Man With Dementia And Medical Condition Missing In Winters

WINTERS, Calif. (CBS13) – Police in Winters are turning to the public to help locate a man who’s missing and has a medical condition.

Juan Mejia has dementia and is diabetic, say police. But he didn’t take any medication with him.

Police say Mejia was last seen around 9 a.m. in the area of Dutton Street and may have been seen again around 10 a.m. near City Park on Fourth and Main streets. He’s known around the town as the man who whistles with a grass leaf at Rotary Park.

Mejia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red and black plaid shirt, a beige jack and dark pants.

Anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police dispatch center at 530-795-4561.