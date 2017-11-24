Black Friday Shopper Robbed At Gunpoint In Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (CBS13) – A woman says she was waiting to do some Black Friday shopping at the Palladio in Folsom when she was robbed by two teens. She says one of the males had a gun.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, police received a call reporting that a woman was waiting in line to get inside a store near H&M and Victoria Secret when she was approached by two males described as being in their late teens. One suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the woman’s personal belongings. She handed them over to the suspects who then ran off, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.