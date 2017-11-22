Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For The Valley

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dense fog is coating the Central Valley on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says visibility in some areas could be less than 1/4th of a mile during the morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will be in effect through the late morning.

Forecasters say the fog may be slow to burn off.

Drivers need to slow down, leave plenty of distance between other cars and make sure to not use high beams.

Dense fog across the valley this morning. Leave extra time for your commute this morning! Visibility could be less than 1/4th of a mile in some places! #cawx pic.twitter.com/8o0y42Mda9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 22, 2017

If you’re trying to get home for the Thanksgiving holiday today, you are far from alone.

According to AAA, 1.6 million more people are expected to travel in 2017 than they did last year – making it the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005.

The view from space shows an extensive area of fog in the Valley this morning. The fog is dispersing north of I80, and will diminish elsewhere by later this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/gnZCAsDGQp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 22, 2017

A very weak stream of moisture will be pushing into California come Thanksgiving. A few showers are expected, but forecasters say it shouldn’t have a big effect on any holiday activities.