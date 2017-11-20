No Regular Postal Service Deliveries On Thanksgiving Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The U.S. Postal Service says there will be no regular mail delivery and post office locations will be closed on Thanksgiving in the Sacramento area, according to a statement from the department.

Although there will be no regular mail service on the Thanksgiving holiday, Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year, will be delivered on November 23rd. Regular schedules will resume on Friday.

The Postal Service reminds residents who need stamps you can buy them at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores. You can also use USPS.com for things like looking up ZIP codes, tracking packages, buying stamps, holding mail, printing postage online, changing your address, scheduling a pickup and finding self-service kiosks.

The Sacramento District serves ZIP Codes 936-38, 942, 952-53, 956-960.

