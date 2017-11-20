Police: Roseville Burglar Caught On Camera

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A home in Roseville was burglarized during daylight hours and police say they have surveillance camera footage of the suspect. They’re hoping someone recognizes the man and reveals the man’s identity.

Police haven’t released too much information about the break-in, but say on social media the burglar parked his early 2000s-model Honda CRV on the street in front of the home and walked up to the home.

The image released by police shows a Caucasian man with short, dark brown hair and a goatee wearing a blue hoodie with white lining and blue jeans.

Police haven’t said what the man took from the home.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to email Officer Wanamaker, dwanamaker@roseville.ca.us.