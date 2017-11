Facebook To Exclusively Stream Some College Basketball Games

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — Facebook has partnered with Stadium, a sports live-streaming site, to stream 45 college basketball games through Facebook Watch.

The games will be available through Stadium’s page on Facebook.

The games shown on Facebook will include LaSalle and St. Joseph’s, along with other teams from the West Coast Conference, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, and Mountain West.

Facebook has steadily been adding content to its WATCH tab to get its users to spend more time on the site.

Earlier this year, the social network streamed several MLB games, select college football and American soccer games as well as more than a dozen matches from European soccer tournament “The Champions League”

Here’s the full schedule (all times ET):