Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Into Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leading officers on a chase into downtown Sacramento Friday night.

Around 9:48 p.m., the suspect, 36-year-old William Cross, was driving in the area of 14th Avenue and 65th Street without a license plate, according to a statement from police. Noticing this, an officer tried to pull him over, but he drove off.

Cross drove into the downtown area where sheriff’s helicopters and a CHP helicopter reportedly joined in the chase. Cross then crashed his vehicle in the area of 5th and T streets and ran inside a nearby apartment complex.

Officers surrounded the complex and called for Cross to surrender. He eventually came out, gave up to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Cross was booked into jail on charges of felony evading, obstructing justice, and possession of amphetamines.