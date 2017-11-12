Pacific Outreach Health Fair
This event provides the Sacramento community with health education and free health screenings such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis, and much more.
Pacific Outreach Health Fair
Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento
6270 Elder Creek Rd, Sacramento, CA 95824
Sunday, November 9th (9am-3pm)
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/pacific-outreach-health-fair/
Sacramento Antique Show
Shop for antiques, vintage, art, pop culture and more at the annual Sacramento Antique Show. This Nancy Johnson Events show appeals to collectors, designers, and the weekend browser.
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
November 12th (10am-5pm)
Admission $10
*Ticket good for all days of the show.
**Last admission one-half hour before closing each day.
***Active Military and Veterans (with ID) get one free ticket in honor of Veterans Day.
http://www.nancyjohnsonevents.com/home.html
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-antique-show-3/
Touch-a-Truck Day
Kids who are fascinated by trucks or like to climb up on things will love this event at Raley Field. From fire trucks to police cars, to dump trucks and garbage trucks, kids have the chance to experience it all at this event! We are there as the action is underway.
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento, CA 95691
General $10
Children (Age 0-5) Free
The Sacramento Snowbomb Ski and Board Festival
SnowBomb is all about getting you out on the hill skiing and snowboarding more often by sourcing deals for members.
SnowBomb’s goal is simple: They help people ski and snowboard more often!
Cal Expo Center
1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
Sunday, Nov. 12th (10am-6pm)
https://www.facebook.com/pg/SnowBombTahoe/about/?ref=page_internal
http://www.sfskifest.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-sacramento-ski-snowboard-festival-presented-by-snowbomb-tickets-36321591859#tickets
https://www.facebook.com/events/1406750036098769/
41st Annual International Railfair Model Railroad Show
It’s the area’s largest locally produced model railroad show.
Placer County Fairgrounds
800 All American City Boulevard, Roseville
Sunday, November 12th (10am-4pm)
Admission by Donation:
Adults: $10, Children under 12 Free!
Fairgrounds Parking: FREE
More info (.PDF)
http://www.internationalrailfair.com/
Style Swap Stockton
Got a pile of clothes in good condition you no longer wear, but just don’t know what to do with them? Maybe it’s time for a style swap!
Today: 2-5pm
Shine Yoga Studios
222 N El Dorado, Suite G
Stockton
Tickets: $15 with clothes to swap or $25 dollars just to shop
http://goodstockca.com
Mobile Flower Truck
Tacos, cupcakes and ice cream are all things you can get from a truck! But there’s another type of business on wheels – growing in the Central Valley! We’re checking out a Modesto truck that’s reinventing floristry.
Willow Floral Design
5278 Jerusalem Court #9
Modesto
(209) 640-3121
http://www.willowfloraldesign.com
First Lego League Tournament
Science AND technology! It’s a meeting of the minds in Modesto as dozens of students from all over the state are competing in the “First Lego League Tournament” at Beyer High School.
Beyer High School Gym
1717 Sylvan Ave.
Modesto
8am – 5pm
http://www.playingatlearning.org/
http://www.norcalfll.org/
http://www.firstlegoleague.org/events
https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
http://www.explore-rise.com/drones/rise0207/index.php?section=featureshttps://www.smartgurlz.com/www.thinkfun.com/products/roller-coaster-challenge/www.thinkfun.com/products/color-cube-sudoku/https://www.stomprocket.com/
Mamma Mia the Musical
SCT is one of the first amateur groups in the nation to be given the rights to produce this wildly popular musical based on the music of ABBA! Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! It’s the ultimate feel-good show!
Stockton Civic Theatre-Clyde Nielsen Auditorium
2312 Rosemarie Ln, Stockton, CA 95207
November 15th – December 10th
Regular Tickets: $27
http://sctlivetheatre.com
River City Chili Cook-Off
The upcoming River City Chili Cook-Off will help Our Lady of Grace school. All the proceeds benefit OLG and will be used for programs like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), performing arts, and extracurricular activities likes sports and clubs. We get a preview with one of the chili cooks and Our Lady of Grace school principal Mrs. Laura MacDonald.
Saturday, 11/18, 6pm-10pm
Ace of Spades
$35 per person
Event is 21 and over
916.371.9416
http://www.RiverCityChili.com
Me-One Foundation
The Me-One Foundation raises money throughout the year to put on a cancer camp for families. The families pay nothing because their goal is to have a great time and get away from the stress and worries. One adult member has to be dealing with cancer. They have a fundraiser coming up and Tina is with them.
https://me-onefoundation.org/
National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day
National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day is observed on November 12th! All the other pizza lovers get their due and pile on their toppings on this annual pizza holiday. Olives, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, and onions? Allowed. Mushrooms, bacon or pineapple approved! Just no fishy business on this national day, or no pizza for you!
Skipolini’s Pizza & Pasta (2 locations)
Rocklin: 6600 Lonetree Blvd
Telephone: (916) 789-1818
http://www.skipolinispizza.com
Folsom: 191 Blue Ravine Rd. Folsom
Telephone: (916) 355-8555
http://www.skipolinispizza.com