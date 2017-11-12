Pacific Outreach Health Fair

This event provides the Sacramento community with health education and free health screenings such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis, and much more.

Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento

6270 Elder Creek Rd, Sacramento, CA 95824

Sunday, November 9th (9am-3pm)

FREE

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/pacific-outreach-health-fair/

Sacramento Antique Show

Shop for antiques, vintage, art, pop culture and more at the annual Sacramento Antique Show. This Nancy Johnson Events show appeals to collectors, designers, and the weekend browser.

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

November 12th (10am-5pm)

Admission $10

*Ticket good for all days of the show.

**Last admission one-half hour before closing each day.

***Active Military and Veterans (with ID) get one free ticket in honor of Veterans Day.

http://www.nancyjohnsonevents.com/home.html

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-antique-show-3/

Touch-a-Truck Day

Kids who are fascinated by trucks or like to climb up on things will love this event at Raley Field. From fire trucks to police cars, to dump trucks and garbage trucks, kids have the chance to experience it all at this event! We are there as the action is underway.

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento, CA 95691

General $10

Children (Age 0-5) Free

The Sacramento Snowbomb Ski and Board Festival

SnowBomb is all about getting you out on the hill skiing and snowboarding more often by sourcing deals for members.

SnowBomb’s goal is simple: They help people ski and snowboard more often!

Cal Expo Center

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento

Sunday, Nov. 12th (10am-6pm)

https://www.facebook.com/pg/SnowBombTahoe/about/?ref=page_internal

http://www.sfskifest.com/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-sacramento-ski-snowboard-festival-presented-by-snowbomb-tickets-36321591859#tickets

https://www.facebook.com/events/1406750036098769/

41st Annual International Railfair Model Railroad Show

It’s the area’s largest locally produced model railroad show.

Placer County Fairgrounds

800 All American City Boulevard, Roseville

Sunday, November 12th (10am-4pm)

Admission by Donation:

Adults: $10, Children under 12 Free!

Fairgrounds Parking: FREE

More info (.PDF)

http://www.internationalrailfair.com/

Style Swap Stockton

Got a pile of clothes in good condition you no longer wear, but just don’t know what to do with them? Maybe it’s time for a style swap!

Today: 2-5pm

Shine Yoga Studios

222 N El Dorado, Suite G

Stockton

Tickets: $15 with clothes to swap or $25 dollars just to shop

http://goodstockca.com

Mobile Flower Truck

Tacos, cupcakes and ice cream are all things you can get from a truck! But there’s another type of business on wheels – growing in the Central Valley! We’re checking out a Modesto truck that’s reinventing floristry.

Willow Floral Design

5278 Jerusalem Court #9

Modesto

(209) 640-3121

http://www.willowfloraldesign.com

First Lego League Tournament

Science AND technology! It’s a meeting of the minds in Modesto as dozens of students from all over the state are competing in the “First Lego League Tournament” at Beyer High School.

Beyer High School Gym

1717 Sylvan Ave.

Modesto

8am – 5pm

http://www.playingatlearning.org/

http://www.norcalfll.org/

http://www.firstlegoleague.org/events

https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Mamma Mia the Musical

SCT is one of the first amateur groups in the nation to be given the rights to produce this wildly popular musical based on the music of ABBA! Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! It’s the ultimate feel-good show!

Stockton Civic Theatre-Clyde Nielsen Auditorium

2312 Rosemarie Ln, Stockton, CA 95207

November 15th – December 10th

Regular Tickets: $27

http://sctlivetheatre.com

River City Chili Cook-Off

The upcoming River City Chili Cook-Off will help Our Lady of Grace school. All the proceeds benefit OLG and will be used for programs like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), performing arts, and extracurricular activities likes sports and clubs. We get a preview with one of the chili cooks and Our Lady of Grace school principal Mrs. Laura MacDonald.

Saturday, 11/18, 6pm-10pm

Ace of Spades

$35 per person

Event is 21 and over

916.371.9416

http://www.RiverCityChili.com

Me-One Foundation

The Me-One Foundation raises money throughout the year to put on a cancer camp for families. The families pay nothing because their goal is to have a great time and get away from the stress and worries. One adult member has to be dealing with cancer. They have a fundraiser coming up and Tina is with them.

https://me-onefoundation.org/

National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day

National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day is observed on November 12th! All the other pizza lovers get their due and pile on their toppings on this annual pizza holiday. Olives, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, and onions? Allowed. Mushrooms, bacon or pineapple approved! Just no fishy business on this national day, or no pizza for you!

Skipolini’s Pizza & Pasta (2 locations)

Rocklin: 6600 Lonetree Blvd

Telephone: (916) 789-1818

http://www.skipolinispizza.com

Folsom: 191 Blue Ravine Rd. Folsom

Telephone: (916) 355-8555

http://www.skipolinispizza.com