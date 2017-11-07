New Video Purportedly Shows Sherri Papini Moments Before She Was Found

REDDING (CBS13) – Investigators have released new video as they continue to look into the disappearance of Sherri Papini.

Papini told authorities she was abducted while jogging in November 2016 in Shasta County. She was found three weeks later on the side of Interstate 5 in Yolo County, claiming she was held captive.

In new surveillance video released on Tuesday by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a Jehovahs’ Witness church on County Road 99-W near Woodland captured what appears to be Papini just before she was found. The video was recorded at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24. Investigators say the video shows Papini walking along the road, near the exit of I-5.

Papini can be seen running to the church and then out of view.

Officials say that video was taken just minutes before Yolo County dispatchers received a 911 call about a woman found along the freeway. Investigators say she was found bound and had been branded on her shoulder.

Back in October, the FBI released new sketches of the suspects believed to be involved in the reported abduction. The suspects are described as two Hispanic women, each with their faces covered.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.