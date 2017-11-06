Daily List: 3 Ways to Get Past “Falling Back” to Standard Time

Changing the clocks back an hour isn’t good news for everyone. For some, it can mean days of headaches, limited productivity, and other negative health effects. On the Daily List, three ways to get past “Falling Back” to Standard time!

Read more

Macy’s Theatre of Lights

Follow that tree! We’ll escort the Old Sac holiday tree to its final destination!! It’s been a long drive from Shasta County so we’ll make sure the tree (and the truck driver) arrive safely!!

Kicks Off Wednesday, November 22

***Holiday Tree Lighting: 6pm

***Theatrical Shows Continue Thru Christmas Eve

Old Sacramento

http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/tree-lighting

Sugar Bowl Snow Check

Dust off your skis and break out your boards! We’re checking in live with the main dude up at Sugar Bowl resort to get the latest snow totals and check current conditions. The Sierra is looking pretty sweet these days after this weekend’s storm!

http://www.sugarbowl.com

Lottery Artists



The California lottery ticket is once again the canvas for a local artist! The California State Lottery Commission’s John Huerta is designing the Dia de los Muertos scratcher! We are with him in his art studio this morning!

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

@johnSHuertaArte05

https://www.facebook.com/JohnSlHuertaArteStudio/

https://johnshuertaarte.com

Gregori Rise

As high school students near graduation, choosing and applying to colleges can be a difficult process. A current student and a former high school student in Modesto are working to make it easier for students to navigate. Linda Mumma is going to Gregori High School with a look at a new website the two designed to help their classmates transition to college.

http://Gregoririse.org

Holiday Stains

The holidays are almost here and before you worry about how to get gravy or wine out of your carpet, we are getting some help from the experts on what you can do to not ruin your carpet.

Designer Carpet Care

(916) 267-0042

https://www.instadry.net/

Inventing Joy

Joy Mangano, best known for inventing the miracle mop & having Jennifer Lawrence play her in the feature film, joy, has a new book coming out; inventing joy: dare to build a brave and creative life. The new book hits stores tomorrow Tuesday, November 7.

Read more

Eat This, Not That: Make Game-Day Favorites Healthier!

Tailgating is a sport of its own, with more than 70 million Americans hosting or attending tailgate parties to celebrate their favorite teams.

http://www.AppforHealth.com

Crossroad Workforce

Since 1977, Crossroads has provided education, training, and support to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities or other social barriers to achieve employment and a path forward in life.

Crossroads: passion at work

866-710-9737

http://www.cdsdiv.com

10 Thanksgiving Essentials

Chef’s Mercantile

116 K Street

Sacramento

(916) 737-5636

William Glen

2310 Fair Oaks Blvd. across from Pavilions Shopping Center

916-485-3000

Adopt-a-Bull Program

They’re loveable, huggable and adopt-a-bull! We’re talking about pit bulls and the common misconceptions about the breed! The Stockton Animal Shelter is working to turn things around. Linda Mumma is live there now with how it’s raising funds to help pits and pit mixes find furever homes.

Stockton Animal Shelter

Adopt-A-Bull Program

1575 S Lincoln St.

Stockton

(209) 937-8274

https://www.gofundme.com/adoptabull

https://www.facebook.com/StocktonAnimalShelter

Wartime Album

Have you ever accidentally dropped a piece of clothing in the donation pile?How about a 1940s war-time photo album? Our friends from Goodwill came across one in a recent donation and they’d like to make sure the family gets it back.

http://www.goodwillsacto.org

Manly Minute: The Deck of Cards Workout

Winter months mean it’s harder to get to the gym, so do it at home and work or in close quarters. Fifty-two Pick Up has never been this much fun.

Read more