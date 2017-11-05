‘Beautiful-The Carole King Musical’
Opens Tonight Nov. 1-Nov. 12
Community Center Theater
1301 L Street, Sacramento
Tickets: (916) 557-1999
Dishin’ With Tina: Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300
4th Annual ACE Golf Tournament
ACE Enterprises is on a mission to equip male youth of color in the Sacramento region with the knowledge, skills, and exposure to improve their educational achievement along with enhancing their social awareness and involvement as they work towards becoming successful citizens in society.
3645 Fulton Ave., Sacramento
Sunday, November 05, 2017
Check-In Time 7:30 AM
Event Start Time 8:30 AM
Lunch 12:00 PM
Pet CRP & First Aid
When you think of CPR, you automatically think about performing the action on humans…but what about your beloved pets?! The Animal Den Pet Resort hosts ongoing classes that every pet owner or pet care professional should take. This class is fun and active, with hands-on experience.
The Animal Den Pet Resort
4060 Power Inn Rd., Sacramento, California
Sunday, November 5th (9am-1:30pm)
Price of Training: $89 per person
20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival
The 20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival-the best ever in quality and variety-returns to the Sacramento Convention Center November 3 – 5. The festival features 225 of America’s best contemporary craftspeople and fine artists offering more than 150,000 original works.
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St. (Entrance at 14th and J Street) Sacramento, CA 95814
Admission: $8 Adults, $7 Seniors, Children under 12 FREE
Sunday, November 5th (10am-5pm)
Car Show for Fire Victims
An area Real Estate Team is teaming up with the UMAI Bar & Grill for a Super Car Show, which benefits the California Wildfire Victims.
2017 Super Car Show
8973 Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Elk Grove
Sunday, November 5th (10am-2pm)
100% of the Donations goes towards the California Wildfires Victims.
Umai Bar & Grill
8973 Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Elk Grove
National Doughnut Day
November 5 is one of two National Doughnut Days observed by doughnut lovers across the nation.
Baker’s Donuts
5880 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823
Monday-Saturday 4am-8pm
Sunday – 4am-5pm
Carmazzi Caramel Corn
It started with her grandmother’s recipe and quickly became a way for her son to fundraise for a school trip to Europe. People kept wanting to order so she decided to make it her business. Her daughter is allergic to a lot of things so they pride themselves on their ingredients and it tastes amazing!!
Leftover Candy Treats
With all that candy, why not make something fun with it instead of letting it sit on your shelf? Kid Chef Mason is with us this morning making some different things like candied yams and a smoothie.
A Christmas Carol
Jessup Theatre Presents SCROOGE..a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about old bitter miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.
Scrooge
William Jessup University
2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA
November 10-12 & 17-19
$20 General Admission
$18 Jessup Faculty, Staff and Alumni
$10 Kids and Students (High School – Graduate).
Friday, Nov 10, 2017, 8:00 pm
Saturday, Nov 11, 2017, 8:00 pm
Sunday, Nov 12, 2017, 3:00 pm
Friday, Nov 17, 2017, 8:00 pm
Saturday, Nov 18, 2017, 8:00 pm
Sunday, Nov 19, 2017, 3:00 pm
McKenzie Nelson
One local girl LOVES local police so much she popped up shop and gifted some donuts! Today, she joins us in studio to share more about her special event.
