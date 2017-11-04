Youth Hackathon

It’s a three-day youth hackathon for students ages 12-17 in the Sacramento area! Students are working in teams to learn coding, video game design, 3D design, engineering, art, website design, entrepreneurship and more! Good Day is stopping by to check out this unique workshop for students!

1075 West Capitol Ave., West Sacramento

Saturday, November 4th (8am-5pm)

Sunday, November 5th (8:30am-6pm)

40th Grape Bowl Classic

The Grape Bowl Classic Band Review, a fundraiser hosted by the Lodi High School and Tokay High School Band Programs, provides the opportunity for High School and Middle School bands to compete in Marching Band Parade Competition, Jazz Band Competition, and Field Show Competition.

40th Annual Grape Bowl Classic

221 Lawrence St. Lodi, CA 95240

Sunday, November 4th

2017 Schedule of Events:

Parade begins at 9:30 am

at Lawrence School, 721 Calaveras St.

Jazz Competition begins at 7:30 am

at Lawrence School, 721 Calaveras St.

Field Show begins at 4 pm

at Lodi Grape Bowl, 221 Lawrence Ave.

Admission (field show): $10.00 Parade: FREE

Kids 10 and under FREE

http://grapebowlclassic.com/

Punkin Chunkin

We must be out of our gourds! Don’t miss the chance to turn your pumpkins into projectiles at the World of Wonders Science Museum. Everyone is guaranteed to have a blast as the WOW invites you to bring your pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns to the museum and watch them fly!

World of Wonders Science Museum

2 N. Sacramento St., Lodi

Saturday, November 4th, from 10am-3pm

Launch tickets are $1/each, additional pumpkins will available for purchase

General Admission to the Museum is Separate

[$5-kids/military, $6 seniors/students, $7-adults]

http://www.wowsciencemuseum.org

Jazzy Cats (Haunted Weekend)

Meet gorgeous, exotic breeds of cats that are vying for very competitive international standings.

Haunted Weekend International Cat Show

Placer County Fairgrounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

November 4-5, 2017

9 a.m. to 5pm each day

TICA Cat Show – Jazzy Cats in Roseville

November 4-5

http://www.fast-po.com/cats/jazzycats-tickets.php

$2 off if you bring 2 cans of cat food!

Veterans Honor Run

People and pets of any age are welcome to participate in the Jessup Veterans Honor Run! This is the 3rd annual Veterans Honor Run with through participation and sponsorships will allow Jessup to alleviate the cost of education for our veteran and Gold Star Family students.

2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA

7:30 am – Check in Start

8:15 am – Warm up & Welcome

8:30 am – 5K Start Time

https://www.jessup.edu/events/5k/race/

Instaphysique Grand Opening

Hollywood’s celebrity workout is coming to Roseville. InstaPhysique is opening a new studio and they are having their grand opening today. One of their fitness instructors is walking us through a class and why this workout routine is a favorite with celebrities.

Today 10-1 pm

1470 Eureka Rd in Roseville

http://www.instaphysique.com/

4th Annual Sunrise Craft Fair

Discover what local artisans have created for this 4th annual fun-filled holiday extravaganza and take part in an incredible opportunity to find that special someone a most unique gift that they will cherish forever!

4th Annual Arts & Craft Fair

Rusch Park Community Center –

7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Saturday, November 4th (9am-3pm)

49 vendors to find that unique gift

Free Parking and Admission, plus one free raffle ticket

Sunrise Craft Fair Flyer

Event page

Wine Coach

Laurie Forster is a certified sommelier, award-winning author and the queen of infotainment. Her edgy approach to demystifying wine has been featured on Dr. Oz and Martha Stewart Living Today. Forster is also the host of The Sipping Point radio, and her mobile app “The Wine Coach” was listed as one of the Top Wine Apps in Wine Enthusiast.

Noble Vines: http://www.noblevines.com/

Gnarly Head: http://www.gnarlyhead.com/

The Wine Coach: https://www.thewinecoach.com/

Innovation Awards

The second annual Sacramento Region Innovation Awards is happening next week. This event will recognize finalists and spotlight winners in 6 industry sectors. Nominees are judged on novelty, market need, economic impact and disruption. Attend the awards luncheon to celebrate pioneering innovations and the local talent behind new products, services, and processes.

Sacramento Region Innovation Awards 2017

Presented by Stoel Rives LLP & Moss Adams LLP

Tuesday, November 7 11:30

Hilton Arden West – 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento

Whole Healing Center & Metaphysical Boutique

It’s a full weekend event featuring, Healers, Psychics, Vendors, Artists, and Speakers! Many of its vendors will be selling locally made items, gemstones, healers, psychic/tarot readers, and musicians. This is the Center’s first major event and its FREE to the public!

LightWeavers Academy

8421 Auburn Blvd, Ste 150 Citrus Heights

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 4th & 5th (11am-7pm)

FREE Entry

Event page

On Facebook

Team IMPACT “Draft Day”

Sacramento State University softball and Team IMPACT – a national nonprofit that connects children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses with the support system of a college sports team – will hold an inspirational draft day for 11-year-old Malena Angelini of Sacramento, on Friday, November 3 at Shea Stadium.

@GoTeamIMPACT

http://www.goteamimpact.org

Eat Smart Month

Seasonal sweet treats and multi-course meals tempt even the most dedicated healthy eaters during the holidays. That’s why the American Heart Association is designating November as Eat Smart Month.

Tony Roberts

One of our favorite comedians, Tony Roberts is hosting a new show! LAFF Attack Comedy Tour is featuring from Houston, Terry Grossman & Dave Lawson. They are joining us in the Good Day studio to share some of the fun!

Tommy T’s

12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Saturday, November 4th (7:00pm & 9:45pm)

Sunday, November 5th (7:00pm)

916.608.2233

http://www.tommytsrancho.com/calendar