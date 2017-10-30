Breakdown Of Calories, Fat & Sugar In Halloween Candy Favorites

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Halloween is right around the corner and you probably already have your mind set on what you hope to find in your trick-or-treat bucket.

We all have our favorites but remember those fun little bite-sized treats are not guilt free. In fact, some chocolate favorites have more fat than a burger.

This Halloween, don’t be tricked by your treats.

CBS2’s Alex Denis breaks down common mini treats to help you make some “smartie” decisions.

Those that fall middle of the pack are Kit Kat, Milky Way, Almond Joy, Candy Corn and Twix. They all have between 70-80 calories per serving, fat ranges from 2.5-4.5 grams and sugar is anywhere from 7-9 grams — 14 if you go for the Candy Corn.

The top five worst offenders for calories, fat and sugar are Snickers, milk chocolate M&M’s, Butterfinger, and Take 5. Ranging between 80-100 calories per serving with 3 1/2-5 grams of fat and 8.4-13 grams of sugar these treats pack a punch.

But the worst Halloween candy is Reese’s Miniatures. In one serving, five pieces, there are 220 calories, 13 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar. That’s more than the American Heart Association recommends most women eat per day.

Looking to choose a treat that does less damage for your waistline?

Consider Nerds, Dum Dums, Smarties and Pixy Stix. These range from 9-50 calories and have 0 grams of fat. Sugar ranges from 2-12 grams.

The best option is Jelly Belly Jelly Beans mini pack. While the entire pack is 35 calories, each bean is 4 calories and Jelly Belly uses real fruit purees to flavor their treats.

Or enjoy whatever you choose, just in moderation.

Nutritionists say candy should only stay in the house one week after Halloween.

Some parents buy the candy off of kids, others have a deal with a “witch” that comes in the middle of the night to steal the candy while others donate it.