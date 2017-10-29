Show Info. – 10/30/17

Daily List: 5 Things to Always Buy at the Dollar Store
Still haven’t been able to talk yourself into shopping at a dollar store? You might find the latest best-seller there! On the Daily List, five extreme bargains at the Dollar Store!
http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/g4823/dollar-store-finds/?slide=7

“Harry”
Weekdays
3pm
On CW31

Cambi Crashes
Big Red Worm Co.
7281 Natomas Rd. in Elverta
916-655-1501
http://bigredwormcompany.com

Last-Minute Halloween Costumes
http://99only.com/stores/
https://www.youtube.com/user/99CentsOnlyOfficial

“Superior Donuts”
Second Season Premiere Tonight
8pm-8:30pm
On CBS13

Multi-Cultural Wrapping Paper
TOMORROW’S A GIFT
http://www.tomorrowsagift.com

Heart + Soul Coffee
Open M – F
7am – 3pm
930 11th St
Modesto

Shelter Fam Costumes

Next Move Sacramento
Website: http://www.nextmovesacramento.org/
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/nextmovesac
https://www.facebook.com/FrancisHouse/

GOODWILL
http://www.goodwillsacto.org

Outside In Glamping
http://inntowncampground.com/
http://outsideinn.com/blog/halloween-fun.htm/

Say What?
https://porto-vino.com/
https://www.wanderwetbags.com/

Funsport Bikes
1533 E Briggsmore Ave.
Modesto
http://www.funsportbikes.com

Manly Minute: 4 Rules for Fall & Winter Skin Care
Getting and keeping skin healthy and hydrated can feel like an uphill battle at any time of the year, but it’s especially brutal during winter. You typically don’t realize you need an extra dose of moisture until it’s too late, and by then, the season’s weather is usually well on its way to wreaking havoc on your already dry, tight, flaky skin. The best way to ensure that you are hydrated in the winter is to start a regimen in the fall and stick with it.
Read more

 

Listen Live