Inmate Walks Away From Folsom State Prison Minimum Security Facility

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police are asking the public to help find a Folsom State Prison inmate who walked away from a prison facility on Thursday morning.

Todd Willis reportedly walked away from the prison’s minimum security housing facility before 8 a.m. He’s described as Caucasian, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

Willis has possibly been missing since at least 8 a.m. this morning.

If you see Willis, please call 911 immediately, as he could be dangerous, police say.