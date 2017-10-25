FBI Releases Sketches Of Sherri Papini’s Suspected Captors; 911 Call Also Released

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The FBI has released sketches of the suspects wanted in connection to the kidnapping of a Shasta County mother last year.

Sherri Papini went missing back on Nov. 2, 2016. She was later found alive on Nov. 24 on the side of the road, bound and battered.

Investigators have been piecing together what information they could about the kidnapping.

Wednesday, the FBI released a pair of sketches of two of Papini’s suspected captors.

Papini has told detectives about two apparently Hispanic women who she had contact with during her kidnapping. They were the only people she knows about that she had contact with during the kidnapping.

One of the women was the person who dropped her off on the side of the road on Nov. 24.

An FBI sketch artist has since met with Papini, who is continuing to recover from the traumatic experience, and rendered a sketch of both of the suspects.

Detectives note Papini has not been able to give a complete detailed statement due to poor recollection of the whole incident.

The 911 call made by Papini’s husband Keith when he discovered she was missing has also been released by detectives.

LISTEN: Keith Papini 911 Call

https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/keith-papini-911-call-audio.mp3

A reward for up to $10,000 is being offered for information that helps detectives identity the suspects, the FBI says.