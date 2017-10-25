Porch Pirate-Busting Delivery Service From Amazon Coming To Sacramento

NEW YORK (CBS Local/AP) – Would you let a stranger inside your home to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.

The company says it will launch a service in early November called Amazon Key that allows delivery people to walk into your home and drop off Amazon packages when you’re not there.

Those who want the service would first have to buy one of Amazon’s cameras with a Wi-Fi-connected smart lock, which starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Walmart is currently testing a similar service in Silicon Valley.

Amazon.com Inc. says its service will be available in 37 cities, including the Sacramento area, on November 8.

