Daily List: 3 Ways to Get Smarter In Your Sleep

Those hopefully 8 hours of sleep you’re getting every night are important for not only rest, but also repairing muscle and tissue, improving your health, and giving your brain a break. But did you know it can also make you smarter? On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you three ways to get smarter in your sleep!

Read more

Street Art Mural Jam

Off the success of Wide Open Walls, a well-known midtown structure will face a wrecking ball. But before that, it’s getting a complete makeover. Six muralists will be out on Saturday painting and we are getting a preview of the event.

Sat Oct 21 8 am to 6 pm

21st and Q St., Sacramento

http://www.wow916.com/

Christmas Crate

There are only 70 days until Christmas! Need to wait until then to celebrate. You can celebrate the holidays year round with my Christmas Crate, a local subscription box company!

http://www.mychrstmascrate.com/

Place County Monte Carlos Night

The Placer County Association of Realtors is hosting a Monte Carlo night. We have representative from a casino showing us how to play different games. It’s all for a good cause.

Monte Carlo Masquerade Fundraiser

hosted by the Placer County Association of REALTORS

Friday, October 27, 6 P.M.-10 P.M.

Learn more

Kings Louder Together Booth

Now you can show your Kings pride on the G1C big screen!! We’ll be live to show fans how the brand new Louder Together booth works!

Try Out the Louder Together Booth

Next Kings Pre-Season Game

Monday Oct. 9 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

7:30pm

Tickets Online!!

https://www.golden1center.com/

http://www.nba.com/kings/

Man About the House

We’re learning about (nearly) free Halloween decorating ideas using things you probably have laying around the house.

http://www.facebook.com/ManAbouttheHouseSacramento

Show of Champions

Ahead of the horse show Oct. 21, we are with three local champion riders preparing to compete.

https://californiastatehorsemen.org

http://pachecoperformancehorses.weebly.com/

Hungarian Food Truck

Who’s hungry for Hungarian? We’ll introduce you to a local family who cruises the streets of Sacramento serving up their Hungarian specialties!! The name of their food truck is “Who is Hungry?”

Facebook: Who is Hungry? Food Truck

Instagram: @ Who is Hungry? Food Truck

Twitter: @ Who is Hungry? FoodTruck

Info@whoishungryfoodtruck.com

http://www.whoishungryfoodtruck.com

Manly Minute: 5 Grooming Habits for Fall

Summer has come to an end, but that’s not an excuse to slip back into your hibernation cave and let everything you’ve worked for go to hell. “I’d never do that,” you scoff. But then another side of you, the winter animal that lurks in all of us, whispers, “No one will be able to see how pale you are when you’re wearing a Snuggie.” Or maybe a little voice in your head tells you, “The bushier your chest hair, the warmer you’ll be in January…”

Read more

Floating Pumpkins

A new indoor swimming school is hosting their first floating pumpkin patch. Kids will get to pick out their perfect pumpkin and an underwater photographer will capture the perfect shot.

Little Whale Swim School

4106 El Camino Ave., Sacramento

916-883-1150

http://www.littlewhaleswim.com

CORE Dance Company

CORE Contemporary Dance is bringing awareness of how important it is to keep the arts alive in the community by bringing Emmy winning choreographer Mia Michaels to teach a Master Class to local high school students who would not normally have this type of opportunity. We’ll get a preview of the class from some of the project dancers.

Mia Michaels Master Class

Citrus Heights Community Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr., Citrus Heights

Tomorrow 7pm – 8:30pm

http://www.corecontemporarydance.org

Twitter – @CORECDance

Instagram – corecontemporarydance

Sweets & Suds Pairings

After the sugar high fades and the kids go to bed on Halloween, it’s time for the parents to raid that candy bag! But a sweet trick-or-treat deserves something suitable to drink! Why not a local craft beer to enhance the flavors? That’s right! We’ve got Halloween candy and craft beer pairings!! The brass tap team reveals perfect pairings.

Read more

Lego Robotics Competition

Students will work together in teams to create an autonomous robot that can achieve as many challenges as possible on a challenge board in two and a half minutes. Students will also try to solve a real-world problem and present their plan. Most teams will compete in a regional competition in November.

Highlands High School

6601 Guthrie St., North Highlands

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017