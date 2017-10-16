Daily List: The Worst Halloween Candy For Your Teeth

Halloween candy has been in stores for a few weeks now — like you need to get it a month early! If you’re at all concerned about what those tiny tasty treats are doing to your visiting ghoul and goblins’ dental bills, on the Daily List this morning, I’ve got three of the worst kinds of Halloween candy for your teeth!

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Movement

Mobile Mammography Events

Saturday – Folsom Premium Outlets

Sunday – Vacaville Premium Outlets

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Marble Pumpkins

We are using water, white pumpkins, and fingernail polish to create “MARBLE PUMPKINS.”

Strickler Monster Farms

It’s a scary time for the entire family. Don’t be worried about scaring the kids. They even have a kids’ haunt. There’s also a haunted corn maze. We are seeing what your family can do there.

3825 Fruitvale Rd. in Lincoln

Open Wed.-Sun.

https://www.facebook.com/stricklermonsterfarms/

Cavity-Free Halloween

We’re breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to candy! But there are options to satisfy your kids’ sweet tooth without a trip to the dentist! Here’s a tip: stickers and suckers are the worst!

Be Picky if it’s Sticky

Hard candy can break your teeth

Pass on the things that make you pucker

Dr. King At Sac State

Did you know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke on the campus of Sac State? He did back in 1967 so today sac state is honoring that speech with an all-day celebration on campus.

Manly Minute: 5 Great Moments In Sac State History

Stingers up, people. Today, Oct. 16th is a big day in Sac State University history and there is an all-day celebration to commemorate the moment the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, spoke on the campus. But, that’s not the only cool thing about our local university. So in honor of that momentous occasion, we are looking at 5 great moments in Sac State history.

