Wildfires Latest: Rain In Forecast Could Ease California Fires

SANTA ROSA (AP) – The latest on California wildfires:

8:25 a.m.

California officials say a firefighting truck driver has died after the water transport truck he was driving rolled over near one of the wildfires that has devastated areas in and near Northern California’s wine country.

California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the trucker who was contracted to transport water was the first firefighting worker to die because of the wildfires that have killed 40 others and destroyed thousands of homes.

The trucker died early Monday and was not identified.

Department spokesman Daniel Berlant says officials are investigating the cause of the crash that happened in the tiny Napa Valley community of Oakville.

6:15 a.m.

Rain forecast for Northern California and lighter winds could help firefighters battling wildfires that have burned for more than a week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Bell tells the San Francisco Chronicle that temperatures in hard hit areas will remain hot and dry for now but rain is on the way to the region where more than 40 people have died.

Bell says a storm now centered in the Gulf of Alaska should arrive in the area by Thursday and continue into Friday.

About two-tenths of an inch (0.5 centimeters) of rain is expected to fall.

Bell says that could help slow the spread of the fires.

3:00 a.m.

Thousands of evacuees got the all-clear to return their homes after fire crews gained ground against devastating California wildfires.

The danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over.

But the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

People were being allowed to go back home in areas no longer in harm’s way. The number of those under evacuation orders fell from nearly 100,000 down to 75,000.

Those who were allowed back into gutted neighborhoods returned to assess the damage and see if anything was salvageable.

Nearly 11,000 firefighters were still battling 15 fires burning across a 100-mile swath of the state.

