Dance Fitness in the Park

McKinley Park (601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA)

Sunday, October 15th (9am-10am)

FREE

Weekly FitHop Classes offered

*Saturdays 9:30am at OBRA

215 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

*Wednesdays 7pm at Fancy Feet Dance Academy

712 57th Street, Sacramento

Eppies Kids Duathlon

Today at Discovery Park

http://www.eppieskidsduathlon.org/

Sinister Creature Con 2017

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

6151 H St, Sacramento, California

October 14th & 15th (10am-6pm)

Chef Andrew Moret – Carlton Senior Living

http://www.carltonseniorliving.com

36 Handles & Drake’s Brewing

36 Handles – Pub & Eatery

1010 White Rock Rd.

El Dorado Hills

916.941.3606

RED MOLE, SHORT RIB TACOS

4 oz short rib

2 oz red mole

1 oz coffee finely ground

2 oz finely shredded cabbage

1 oz pickled onion

2 oz jalapeño crema

3 corn tortillas

Salt and pepper to taste

Author Rosalinda Randall

https://rosalindarandall.com/

Rock For Vegas Benefit

Goldfield Trading Post

1630 J Street, Sacramento

Sunday, October 15th at 1 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Nash Brothers

http://www.nashbrothersnation.com

@nashbrothersnation

Eventbrite

Event page

Dr. Anwar: Dracula/Microneedling

1850 Sierra Gardens Drive Ste 8, Roseville, CA

AnwarMD.com

916-953-3248

Sacramento Urban Debate League

http://www.sudl.org/

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K

Sacramento, CA 95825

916-482-8779

Supreme Pro Wrestling, Halloween Show

6200 McMahon Dr, Sacramento, California 95824

General admission is $10, children $5.

Doors open at 4:30pm, show starts at 5:00pm.

http://www.supremeprowrestling.yolasite.com/

https://www.facebook.com/supremeprowrestling/

Event page