Show Info. – 10/15/17

Dance Fitness in the Park
McKinley Park (601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA)
Sunday, October 15th (9am-10am)
FREE

Weekly FitHop Classes offered
*Saturdays 9:30am at OBRA
215 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
*Wednesdays 7pm at Fancy Feet Dance Academy
712 57th Street, Sacramento

Eppies Kids Duathlon
Today at Discovery Park
http://www.eppieskidsduathlon.org/

Sinister Creature Con 2017
Scottish Rite Masonic Center
6151 H St, Sacramento, California
October 14th & 15th (10am-6pm)

Chef Andrew Moret – Carlton Senior Living
http://www.carltonseniorliving.com

36 Handles & Drake’s Brewing
36 Handles – Pub & Eatery
1010 White Rock Rd.
El Dorado Hills
916.941.3606

RED MOLE, SHORT RIB TACOS
4 oz short rib
2 oz red mole
1 oz coffee finely ground
2 oz finely shredded cabbage
1 oz pickled onion
2 oz jalapeño crema
3 corn tortillas
Salt and pepper to taste

Author Rosalinda Randall
https://rosalindarandall.com/

Rock For Vegas Benefit
Goldfield Trading Post
1630 J Street, Sacramento
Sunday, October 15th at 1 p.m.
Tickets: $10

Nash Brothers
http://www.nashbrothersnation.com
@nashbrothersnation

https://www.nashbrothersnation.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/nashbrothersnation/about/?ref=page_internal
Eventbrite
Event page

Dr. Anwar: Dracula/Microneedling
1850 Sierra Gardens Drive Ste 8, Roseville, CA
AnwarMD.com
916-953-3248

Sacramento Urban Debate League
http://www.sudl.org/

Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K
Sacramento, CA 95825
916-482-8779

Supreme Pro Wrestling, Halloween Show
6200 McMahon Dr, Sacramento, California 95824
General admission is $10, children $5.
Doors open at 4:30pm, show starts at 5:00pm.

http://www.supremeprowrestling.yolasite.com/
https://www.facebook.com/supremeprowrestling/
Event page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live