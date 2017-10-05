Daily List: The Perfect Length Vacation to Take, And Why You Need One Every Year

In the words of the Cold War Kids, “two weeks paid vacation won’t heal the damage done.” Granted, you might not have heard of the rock band before, they make a good point: two weeks is not the proper vacation length. Although shorter vacations do have plenty of benefits, researchers have finally pinpointed the precise minimum length your vacation should run.

Moving Art Masterpieces

Local artist Jim Piskoti’s works are on display through oct 7th at blue line arts in Roseville. This morning we are live with the artist to check out his incredible moving masterpieces ranging in mediums and subject matter.

Blue Line Arts

405 Vernon St, Ste. 100,

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 783-4117

ReCreate

It’s super creepy looking, and the best part you can DIY it using Saran Wrap and packing tape. It super creepy ghosts. The folks from re-creat can show you how to do it.

8417 Washington Blvd# 135, Roseville

Wednesday -Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturdays 10a-4p

Trending Food News

Earlier this week we got word McDonald’s was bringing back their Szechuan sauce for one day only!!! What’s the deal with this stuff? We’re seeing what all the fuss is about and taste testing it with some mickey d’s dippables!!

Szechuan Sauce is Back

One Day Only

Saturday, Oct. 7

McDonald’s Locations

Sacramento SPCA FREE Adoption Event

Maita Subaru will host a FREE ADOPTION EVENT for the Sacramento SPCA on Sunday, October 8th in partnership with the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pets Fee-Waived Adoption Program.

Sunday Oct. 8

11am-4pm

Maita Subaru

2912 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento

More Details: 916.383.7387

Firefighters’ Barbecue Sauce

Two local firefighters (Tina met at the State Fair) created their own BBQ sauce called Fire Brothers Smoky Chipotle Sauce! We’ll learn the story behind it and learn how we can use the different sauces in our recipes.

Horse Show

The finals for the Sacramento International Horse Show at the Murieta Equestrian Center are Saturday, October 7th. Competitors are comprised of locals and Olympians as well as notable celebrities.

66-Year-Old Makes 5K-Mile Ride

Local fella Dean Hupp JUST completed a 5,500 mile, 13-state (he is 66 & went with 4 other senior-citizen pals) trip via dirt bike (they went on non-paved roads 90% of the trip-also fun fact he cracked his ankle the 1st week and rode the rest of the trip that way).

Paws to Party

The 5th Annual Paws to Party benefitting the Front St. Shelter is coming up on Friday, Oct. 13th! It’s a night under the big top with food, wine & brew vendors. Bobby will be here plus a chef.

Friday, 10/13, 6pm-9pm

California Automobile Museum

Sacramento

Tickets $60 in advance

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Dressing With Style At 50

Don’t be one of those men who lets his style slide when he hits the big 5-0. You’ve got your look and the vast majority of your wardrobe in place – now’s the time to finesse what you’ve learned both in the workplace and outside of it.

