Show Info. – Oct. 4, 2017

Daily List: 3 Things That Make You Look Unprofessional at Work

You work hard at your job but if you want to really improve your boss’ opinion of you, there are a couple of habits to drop. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things that make you look unprofessional on the job!

Walk To School Day: Butler

http://blogs.egusd.net/butler/

Pumpkin Pie Maker

The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival World Pumpkin Pie-Eating Championship returns to Major League Eating’s 2017 slate of sanctioned eating competitions.

Saturday and Sunday

October 7-8, 2017

10 am – 5 pm

FREE Admission

$10 Parking in Park

Elk Grove Regional Park

http://yourcsd.com/392/Elk-Grove-Giant-Pumpkin-Festival/

San Diego Zoo Takeover

October is Kids Free month in San Diego. Children 11 years and younger get in free to both the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

http://sandiegozoo.org/kidsfree

http://www.endextinction.org

All-American Rib Cookoff

The First All-American Rib Cookoff is this Saturday with 20 BBQ competition teams participating!!! Tina gets a sneak preview and learns about the different ways you can cook ribs!

Saturday, Oct. 7

Recreation Center in Auburn

11am-4pm

http://www.allamericanribcookoff.com/

Scarecrow Contest

‘Tis the season to visit your local pumpkin patch! Local businesses are showing off their creative side and creating a scarecrow — all for a good cause!

6150 Dixon Ave., West Dixon

http://www.kristinawileydds.com/

National Taco Day

Buy one, get one free at Jimboy’s!

http://jimboystacos.com

Cheese Class at Co-Op

Head cheesemaker for winters cheese, Sacha Laurin, is teaching another famed cheese class at the co-op one week from tonight. This morning, we were with her at the co-op demo kitchen with a preview!



Wed., Oct. 11, 6-8:30

Community Learning Center & Cooking School

2820 R Street, Sacramento

Phone: (916) 868-6399

https://sacfood.coop/

Pigbowl Guns & Hoses Charity Baseball Game

By week they protect the streets, by weekend they suit up to raise money for local charities!

Saturday, Oct. 7

Gates Info 4pm (First Pitch 6pm)

John Smith Baseball Field

Sac City College

$10 Tickets Available

http://www.pigbowl.org

Dishin’ With Tina: Streets Pub & Grub

1804 J St.

Sacramento

916.498.1388

http://streetspubandgrub.com/

Celebration of Hope

A Community for Peace is celebrating hope! Who better to serve as keynote speaker at this year’s survivor’s celebration than former WNBA Monarch, gold-medal Olympian, author, and survivor of domestic violence, Ruthie Bolton!

Friday, October 6, 6pm-9pm

Citrus Heights Community Center

More Info (916) 728-5613

****24 Hour Crisis Hotline (916) 728-7210

Community For Peace: http://www.acommunityforpeace.org

Ruthie Bolton: http://www.mightyruthiebolton.com