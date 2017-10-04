Show Info. – Oct. 4, 2017

Daily List: 3 Things That Make You Look Unprofessional at Work
You work hard at your job but if you want to really improve your boss’ opinion of you, there are a couple of habits to drop. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things that make you look unprofessional on the job!
Walk To School Day: Butler
http://blogs.egusd.net/butler/
Pumpkin Pie Maker
The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival World Pumpkin Pie-Eating Championship returns to Major League Eating’s 2017 slate of sanctioned eating competitions.
Saturday and Sunday
October 7-8, 2017
10 am – 5 pm
FREE Admission
$10 Parking in Park
Elk Grove Regional Park
http://yourcsd.com/392/Elk-Grove-Giant-Pumpkin-Festival/
San Diego Zoo Takeover
October is Kids Free month in San Diego. Children 11 years and younger get in free to both the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
http://sandiegozoo.org/kidsfree
http://www.endextinction.org
All-American Rib Cookoff
The First All-American Rib Cookoff is this Saturday with 20 BBQ competition teams participating!!! Tina gets a sneak preview and learns about the different ways you can cook ribs!
Saturday, Oct. 7
Recreation Center in Auburn
11am-4pm
http://www.allamericanribcookoff.com/
Scarecrow Contest
‘Tis the season to visit your local pumpkin patch! Local businesses are showing off their creative side and creating a scarecrow — all for a good cause!
6150 Dixon Ave., West Dixon
http://www.kristinawileydds.com/
National Taco Day
Buy one, get one free at Jimboy’s!
http://jimboystacos.com
Cheese Class at Co-Op
Head cheesemaker for winters cheese, Sacha Laurin, is teaching another famed cheese class at the co-op one week from tonight. This morning, we were with her at the co-op demo kitchen with a preview!
Wed., Oct. 11, 6-8:30
Community Learning Center & Cooking School
2820 R Street, Sacramento
Phone: (916) 868-6399
https://sacfood.coop/
Pigbowl Guns & Hoses Charity Baseball Game
By week they protect the streets, by weekend they suit up to raise money for local charities!
Saturday, Oct. 7
Gates Info 4pm (First Pitch 6pm)
John Smith Baseball Field
Sac City College
$10 Tickets Available
http://www.pigbowl.org
Dishin’ With Tina: Streets Pub & Grub
1804 J St.
Sacramento
916.498.1388
http://streetspubandgrub.com/
Celebration of Hope
A Community for Peace is celebrating hope! Who better to serve as keynote speaker at this year’s survivor’s celebration than former WNBA Monarch, gold-medal Olympian, author, and survivor of domestic violence, Ruthie Bolton!
Friday, October 6, 6pm-9pm
Citrus Heights Community Center
More Info (916) 728-5613
****24 Hour Crisis Hotline (916) 728-7210
Community For Peace: http://www.acommunityforpeace.org
Ruthie Bolton: http://www.mightyruthiebolton.com