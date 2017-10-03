Pair Suspected In String Of NorCal Ulta Store Burglaries Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a pair suspected of burglarizing Ulta stores across Northern California.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Ulta store on Bell Road just before midnight Monday to investigate a burglary alarm. The deputies soon discovered that the front door of the store had been broken off; several expensive bottles of perfume were also missing.

After saturating the area with deputies, the suspects’ van on Interstate 80 near Horseshoe Bar Road. Deputies tried to get the van to pull over, but a chase involving several jurisdictions was soon underway.

A California Highway Patrol air unit spotted the suspects jump out of the van in Sacramento County. Both suspects – 27-year-old George Haro and 24-year-old Amanda Matsuo – were soon arrested.

Nearly $6,000 in stolen perfume bottles were found inside the van, deputies say.

Investigators believe Haro and Matsuo had been traveling and living in the van for some time.

Haro and Matsuo have been booked into jail and are now facing charges of evading, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.