Show Info. – Oct. 1, 2017

Grub Run: Streets Pub & Grub

1804 J St.

Sacramento

916.498.1388

“United for Puerto Rico”

A local restaurant is working to help the people of Puerto Rico! It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Maria hit — We are stopping by Lola’s Lounge where we are learning more about what they are doing to help the cause.

9085 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove, California

Sunday, October 1st (3pm-10pm)

100% of profits go to cause.

916.685.5652

@LolasLoungeEG

https://www.lolaslounge.net/

Cyclocross Grand Prix

West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix presented by Toyota is back for its fourth year and is bringing big-time racing back to Northern California as the only UCI-sanctioned race in the region.

651 2nd St, West Sacramento

Oct 1, 2017 at 08:30 am – 06:00 pm (Sun)

Spectators Free

http://www.norcalcx.org/contact/

Pink in the Park

Kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a family fun day fundraiser benefitting the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. The day will include live music by Cuttin’ the Chord, Echo the Natives, and Heather Evans.

2501 New Market Dr. Sacramento, CA 95835

Sunday, October 1st (10am-4pm)

FREE

Peace Officer Memorial Run

This morning 45 uniformed officers will participate in a half marathon in Stanislaus County wearing their full uniforms! It’s all part of the Peace Officer Memorial Run designed to raise money for the families of fallen officers.

Sunday, October 1 at 7am

11th Street

Downtown Modesto

http://peaceofficermemorialrun.com/

Dell’Osso Farm Pumpkin Maze

Getting lost is the fun of it! Come on out for the Dell’Osso Family Farms’ 20th annual Pumpkin Maze! Happy Halloween!

Open now through Halloween 10am-8pm

Dell’Osso Family Farms

501 Manthey Road, Lathrop

(209) 969-6048

http://pumpkinmaze.com/

Lodi Street Faire

The Lodi Street Faire is back, bring antiques, handmade goods, art, delicious food and more!

Today until 4pm

Downtown Lodi near Walnut Street and Church Street

http://www.visitlodi.com/events-calendar/lodi-street-faire-1/

Tailgating with Dickey’s Barbecue

It's football season – we're tailgating with Dickey's Barbecue Pit! Dickey's joins us in the Good Day studio to share some of their delicious options. Plus, did you know that Dickey's caters? They are the perfect host when it comes to any size party.

http://www.dickeys.com

Breast Cancer Awareness

http://www.sootheserum.com

Amador Vintners 25th Anniversary

To commemorate our 25th Anniversary of The Big Crush, the Amador Vintners Association will host a special Barbeque and Grape Stomp at the Amador County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, October 7th-Sunday, 8th (11am-4pm)

Presale Tickets until October 3rd

TICKETS: $12-$48

https://amadorwine.com/event/big-crush-harvest-festival-2/

Torch Club Fundraiser

Sacramento business owner Marina Texeria is proving one person can make a difference. Within hours of posting her idea on Facebook to host a hurricane relief concert, she had a stream of musicians lined up and an army of volunteers offering to help the victims of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Torch Club’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

904 15th St., Sacramento

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5pm

Cost: $10

Matt Rainey and the Dippin Sauce

http://www.mattraineymusic.com