Show Info. – Oct. 1, 2017

Grub Run: Streets Pub & Grub
1804 J St.
Sacramento
916.498.1388
“United for Puerto Rico”
A local restaurant is working to help the people of Puerto Rico! It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Maria hit — We are stopping by Lola’s Lounge where we are learning more about what they are doing to help the cause.
9085 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove, California
Sunday, October 1st (3pm-10pm)
100% of profits go to cause.
916.685.5652
@LolasLoungeEG
https://www.lolaslounge.net/
Cyclocross Grand Prix
West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix presented by Toyota is back for its fourth year and is bringing big-time racing back to Northern California as the only UCI-sanctioned race in the region.
651 2nd St, West Sacramento
Oct 1, 2017 at 08:30 am – 06:00 pm (Sun)
Spectators Free
http://www.norcalcx.org/contact/
Pink in the Park
Kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a family fun day fundraiser benefitting the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. The day will include live music by Cuttin’ the Chord, Echo the Natives, and Heather Evans.
2501 New Market Dr. Sacramento, CA 95835
Sunday, October 1st (10am-4pm)
FREE
Peace Officer Memorial Run
This morning 45 uniformed officers will participate in a half marathon in Stanislaus County wearing their full uniforms! It’s all part of the Peace Officer Memorial Run designed to raise money for the families of fallen officers.
Sunday, October 1 at 7am
11th Street
Downtown Modesto
http://peaceofficermemorialrun.com/
Dell’Osso Farm Pumpkin Maze
Getting lost is the fun of it! Come on out for the Dell’Osso Family Farms’ 20th annual Pumpkin Maze! Happy Halloween!
Open now through Halloween 10am-8pm
Dell’Osso Family Farms
501 Manthey Road, Lathrop
(209) 969-6048
http://pumpkinmaze.com/
Lodi Street Faire
The Lodi Street Faire is back, bring antiques, handmade goods, art, delicious food and more!
Today until 4pm
Downtown Lodi near Walnut Street and Church Street
http://www.visitlodi.com/events-calendar/lodi-street-faire-1/
Tailgating with Dickey’s Barbecue
It's football season – we're tailgating with Dickey's Barbecue Pit! Dickey's joins us in the Good Day studio to share some of their delicious options. Plus, did you know that Dickey's caters? They are the perfect host when it comes to any size party.
http://www.dickeys.com
Breast Cancer Awareness
http://www.sootheserum.com
Amador Vintners 25th Anniversary
To commemorate our 25th Anniversary of The Big Crush, the Amador Vintners Association will host a special Barbeque and Grape Stomp at the Amador County Fairgrounds.
Saturday, October 7th-Sunday, 8th (11am-4pm)
Presale Tickets until October 3rd
TICKETS: $12-$48
https://amadorwine.com/event/big-crush-harvest-festival-2/
Torch Club Fundraiser
Sacramento business owner Marina Texeria is proving one person can make a difference. Within hours of posting her idea on Facebook to host a hurricane relief concert, she had a stream of musicians lined up and an army of volunteers offering to help the victims of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.
Torch Club’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert
904 15th St., Sacramento
Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5pm
Cost: $10
Matt Rainey and the Dippin Sauce
http://www.mattraineymusic.com