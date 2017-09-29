Coffee Day Delivery

Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day with a BOGO! We’ve got details and of course a special delivery for our decaffeinated morning crew. It’s today, all day.

http://www.DunkinDonuts.com

https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog

MacGyver

Second season premiere tonight at 7 pm

On CBS13

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme guests will receive one free any-sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Krispy Kreme National Coffee Day (Weekend!!)

Today-Sunday

Local Krispy Kreme Shops

http://www.krispykreme.com/NationalCoffeeDay

West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix

Steeplechase for cycling? Whaaaa? We’re live as crews set up for this weekend’s cyclocross in West Sac!

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

River Walk Park

West Sacramento

http://www.norcalcx.org

Crystal Basin Cellars

It’s time to harvest the wine grapes at Apple Hill!

http://www.crystalbasin.com

‘She Kills Monsters‘

We get a sneak peek at Cesar Chavez High School’s production of “She Kills Monsters”! The kids have worked hard balancing their studies with their rehearsal schedule, now it’s time to let their drama skills shine on center stage!

September 28-30

7pm (Doors Open 6pm)

Cesar Chavez High School

2929 Windflower Ln, Stockton

The show runs about 75 minutes without an intermission.

Prices: $5 for children, students, seniors, and vets.

$8 for adults

https://www.stocktonusd.net/Chavez

Patrick Duffy

We’re taking a step back in time with veteran actor Patrick Duffy! Patrick starred in the classic ’90s sitcom “Step By Step” that was part of TGIF, America’s favorite Friday night lineup almost 30 years ago!

All Episodes of “Step by Step”

Available on Hulu starting Friday, September 29

PAW Patrol Live!

In terms of celebrities, the gang from the hit preschool series “Pup Patrol” are definitely A-listers! Now the characters are hitting the road for the pup patrol live! Tour!! We get a sneak peek at the show before they take the stage this weekend at the community center theater!

Community Center Theater

1301 L St., Sacramento

Tickets Online or 916-808-5181 or 800-225-2277

http://www.pawpatrollive.com/

Donkey and Mule Show

Sugarland Horse Park

http://sugarlandhorsepark.com

41070 County Rd. 18C, Woodland

Dell’Osso Family Farms

Getting lost is the fun of it! Come on out for the Dell’Osso Family Farms’ 20th annual Pumpkin Maze! Happy Halloween!

20th Annual Pumpkin Maze

Opens Saturday, Sept 30 (Open Thru Halloween)

10am-8pm

Dell’Osso Family Farms

501 Manthey Road, Lathrop

(209) 969-6048

http://pumpkinmaze.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Turning 50

Turning 50 can be a hard reality for many men. It’s the beginning of the mid-life crisis. So how do you transition to the next chapter in your life? Here are 5 tips for the man turning 50.

Will it Sandwich?

Everyone knows cookies make a great ice cream sandwich. The question is, what besides cookies make a great ice cream sandwich? Clover Sonoma asked its fans via social media what they recommend as cookie-alternatives so we will try these creations out.

https://cloversonoma.com/