Alligators, pythons, and tarantulas, oh my! As Halloween slithers closer and closer, it’s time to celebrate all things creepy, crawly! The Sacramento reptile show is taking over the sac convention center!

Saturday, 9/30 10am-5pm

Sunday, 10/1 10am-4pm

Sacramento Convention Center

More info: 916-691-7387

http://www.sacreptileshow.com

End screen time battles and start better habits. There’s an app for that. That’s today’s app of the week!

http://www.unGlue.com

Rendezvous With a Comet

The Challenger Learning Center Simulated Space Mission launches you on an exciting voyage of discovery. See what it is like to work for NASA while you perform hands-on science experiments, operate robotic arms, build a probe, and support the astronauts from Mission Control.

Rendezvous with Comet Halley

Friday, September 29th

6-8:30 p.m.

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento

http://powerhousesc.org/

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

‘Wisdom of the Crowd’

We’re chatting with actors Jeremy Piven and Richard T. Jones from the new CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m

On CBS13

Sacramento’s First Blow-Dry Bar

Sacramento’s first dry bar blowout lounge is opening and we are live for the full treatment!

DryBar Sacramento

480 Howe Avenue, Sacramento

DryBar looks: https://www.thedrybar.com/styles/

DryBar Website: https://www.thedrybar.com

Walk of Stars Unveiling

We’re live for the unveiling of this year’s Sacramento Walk of Stars honorees! We’ll catch up with one of them before the unveiling too.

http://www.sacramentowalkofstars.com

Mosaic Museum

Families in Woodland will soon have a new museum to explore! The team is still fundraising in order to open the doors, including a fun block party this weekend.

MOSAIC

1950s block party fall fundraiser event

Friday 9/29 @ 6pm

Tickets: Kids free & adults $20 tickets

http://www.mosaicchildrensmuseum.org/

https://www.facebook.com/MOSAICcm/

The Tranquilo Mat is a portable vibrating mat that soothes baby in the crib, stroller, or on the go.

https://www.tranquilomat.com/

Chando’s At Creekfest

Chando’s will be at the Lincoln CreekFest and Creek Clean Up.

Lincoln Creekfest & Cleanup

Cleanup 9am-11am

Creekfest 11am-2pm

McBean Park in Lincoln

http://www.wildlifeheritage.org/creekfest/

Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

We’ll do some cornstalk cutting to get ready for the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival!

October 7 & 8, 10 am – 5 pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

Free Admission, $10 Parking

916-405-5600

http://www.YourCSD.com/GPF