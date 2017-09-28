Sac Reptile Show
Alligators, pythons, and tarantulas, oh my! As Halloween slithers closer and closer, it’s time to celebrate all things creepy, crawly! The Sacramento reptile show is taking over the sac convention center!
Saturday, 9/30 10am-5pm
Sunday, 10/1 10am-4pm
Sacramento Convention Center
More info: 916-691-7387
http://www.sacreptileshow.com
End screen time battles and start better habits. There’s an app for that. That’s today’s app of the week!
http://www.unGlue.com
Rendezvous With a Comet
The Challenger Learning Center Simulated Space Mission launches you on an exciting voyage of discovery. See what it is like to work for NASA while you perform hands-on science experiments, operate robotic arms, build a probe, and support the astronauts from Mission Control.
Rendezvous with Comet Halley
Friday, September 29th
6-8:30 p.m.
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento
http://powerhousesc.org/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
‘Wisdom of the Crowd’
We’re chatting with actors Jeremy Piven and Richard T. Jones from the new CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.”
Premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m
On CBS13
Sacramento’s First Blow-Dry Bar
Sacramento’s first dry bar blowout lounge is opening and we are live for the full treatment!
DryBar Sacramento
480 Howe Avenue, Sacramento
DryBar looks: https://www.thedrybar.com/styles/
DryBar Website: https://www.thedrybar.com
Walk of Stars Unveiling
We’re live for the unveiling of this year’s Sacramento Walk of Stars honorees! We’ll catch up with one of them before the unveiling too.
http://www.sacramentowalkofstars.com
Mosaic Museum
Families in Woodland will soon have a new museum to explore! The team is still fundraising in order to open the doors, including a fun block party this weekend.
MOSAIC
1950s block party fall fundraiser event
Friday 9/29 @ 6pm
Tickets: Kids free & adults $20 tickets
http://www.mosaicchildrensmuseum.org/
https://www.facebook.com/MOSAICcm/
Mommy Moment: Tranquilo Mat
The Tranquilo Mat is a portable vibrating mat that soothes baby in the crib, stroller, or on the go.
https://www.tranquilomat.com/
Chando’s At Creekfest
Chando’s will be at the Lincoln CreekFest and Creek Clean Up.
Lincoln Creekfest & Cleanup
Cleanup 9am-11am
Creekfest 11am-2pm
McBean Park in Lincoln
http://www.wildlifeheritage.org/creekfest/
Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival
We’ll do some cornstalk cutting to get ready for the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival!
October 7 & 8, 10 am – 5 pm
Elk Grove Regional Park
Free Admission, $10 Parking
916-405-5600
http://www.YourCSD.com/GPF