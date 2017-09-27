Investigators: Fire At Funderland Not Arson

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has reduced part of a Sacramento amusement park to ash.

Officials are looking into the cause of the fire that broke out Tuesday night at Funderland in Land Park. The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted out a video of firefighters battling the blaze in the building that houses the concession stand.

“A fire in the concession stand at Land Park’s Funderland has been extinguished. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. Fire investigators on Wednesday morning announced that the fire did not appear to be arson.

