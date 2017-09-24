Dishin’ With Tina: Serpentine Fox

2645 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.913.1159

10th Annual Hot Pink Fun Run

This 10th annual Hot Pink Fun Run has become a major celebration and a remembrance for all the breast cancer survivors and those who were not as fortunate to beat the dreaded disease.

Vernon Street Town Square, Downtown Roseville

http://hotpinkfunrun.org

Hot Pink Fun Run Schedule

7:30 to 8:30 am: Music, food, health & wellness setting up, vendors, runners arriving

8:30 am: Breast cancer survivor celebration

8:45 am: start of 10K race

9 am: start of 5K walk/run

9:05 am: 1-mile walk/run, which includes children, dogs

10 am: Award ceremony

Race Start & Finish: Civic Center Plaza on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Sacramento is officially taking part in the world’s largest charitable motorcycle event for owners of classic and vintage-styled bikes on Sunday, September 24th.

DGR 2017 – Sacramento CA, USA

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Unit H, Carmichael, CA

Sunday, September 24th (9am-7pm)

More info.

Kitten Yoga

Elevate Community Yoga is teaming with Cat Network to bring you Kitten Yoga – an event to not only practice alongside these cute little creatures but to hopefully give these kittens an opportunity for adoption!

Today, 3 – 4:30 pm

Elevate Community Yoga

899 West Roseburg Ave., Modesto

Suggested Donation Price: $25

http://www.elevatecommunityyoga.com

Fall Turlock Swap Meet & Car Show

Cars, car parts, antiques and other antiques and collectibles! Cars, car parts, antiques and other antiques and collectibles! More than 600 vendors and 6,000 spectators will be at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds today for the Fall Turlock Swap Meet and Car show!

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds

Today, 6am – 3pm

Tickets: $10 adults, kids are free

PUPstagram Meet-Up

Did you know Sacramento is home to 100+ Instagram accounts run by our four-legged fur friends?!? We definitely noticed, and DOGS OF SACRAMENTO, you’re invited to the inaugural PUPstagram Meet-Up!

Truitt Bark Park

1818 Q St, Sacramento

Sunday, September 24th (9am-12pm)

Event page

Aware Meditation

Meditation isn’t about straining the mind to clear it of thoughts to create calm, it is removing the stress that causes the monkey mind and in turn experiencing freedom and inner joy”.

http://www.awaremeditation.com

http://www.youtube.com/awaremeditation

http://www.facebook.com/awaremeditation

http://www.yelp.com/biz/aware-meditation-sherman-oaks

http://www.manta.com/m/pnewman#VanityUrl

Kids Fall Fashion

September 22nd was the first official day of the Fall season! And while we may think about ourselves when it comes to the change of the season, our little ones need an upgrade on their wardrobe too!

Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids

340 G Street, Davis

530.231.5538

https://www.shopbubblebelly.com