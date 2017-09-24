Dishin’ With Tina: Serpentine Fox
2645 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
916.913.1159
10th Annual Hot Pink Fun Run
This 10th annual Hot Pink Fun Run has become a major celebration and a remembrance for all the breast cancer survivors and those who were not as fortunate to beat the dreaded disease.
Vernon Street Town Square, Downtown Roseville
http://hotpinkfunrun.org
Hot Pink Fun Run Schedule
- 7:30 to 8:30 am: Music, food, health & wellness setting up, vendors, runners arriving
- 8:30 am: Breast cancer survivor celebration
- 8:45 am: start of 10K race
- 9 am: start of 5K walk/run
- 9:05 am: 1-mile walk/run, which includes children, dogs
- 10 am: Award ceremony
- Race Start & Finish: Civic Center Plaza on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
Sacramento is officially taking part in the world’s largest charitable motorcycle event for owners of classic and vintage-styled bikes on Sunday, September 24th.
DGR 2017 – Sacramento CA, USA
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Unit H, Carmichael, CA
Sunday, September 24th (9am-7pm)
More info.
Kitten Yoga
Elevate Community Yoga is teaming with Cat Network to bring you Kitten Yoga – an event to not only practice alongside these cute little creatures but to hopefully give these kittens an opportunity for adoption!
Today, 3 – 4:30 pm
Elevate Community Yoga
899 West Roseburg Ave., Modesto
Suggested Donation Price: $25
http://www.elevatecommunityyoga.com
Fall Turlock Swap Meet & Car Show
Cars, car parts, antiques and other antiques and collectibles! Cars, car parts, antiques and other antiques and collectibles! More than 600 vendors and 6,000 spectators will be at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds today for the Fall Turlock Swap Meet and Car show!
Stanislaus County Fairgrounds
Today, 6am – 3pm
Tickets: $10 adults, kids are free
PUPstagram Meet-Up
Did you know Sacramento is home to 100+ Instagram accounts run by our four-legged fur friends?!? We definitely noticed, and DOGS OF SACRAMENTO, you’re invited to the inaugural PUPstagram Meet-Up!
Truitt Bark Park
1818 Q St, Sacramento
Sunday, September 24th (9am-12pm)
Event page
Aware Meditation
Meditation isn’t about straining the mind to clear it of thoughts to create calm, it is removing the stress that causes the monkey mind and in turn experiencing freedom and inner joy”.
http://www.awaremeditation.com
http://www.youtube.com/awaremeditation
http://www.facebook.com/awaremeditation
http://www.yelp.com/biz/aware-meditation-sherman-oaks
http://www.manta.com/m/pnewman#VanityUrl
Kids Fall Fashion
September 22nd was the first official day of the Fall season! And while we may think about ourselves when it comes to the change of the season, our little ones need an upgrade on their wardrobe too!
Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids
340 G Street, Davis
530.231.5538
https://www.shopbubblebelly.com