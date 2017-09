LOS ANGELES (AP) – Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?

Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

