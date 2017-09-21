Water Bottle Leggings

Circus Vargas

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017’s retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque!

Sunrise Mall thru 9/25

Folsom Lakeside Church 9/28-10/2

Roseville Galleria 10/5-10/15

http://www.circusvargas.com/

Pumpkin Harvest

Pumpkin season is upon us! We’re tagging along with a local farmer as he plucks the first pumpkins from this year’s crop. Plus, we heard there’s a brand-new pumpkin making an appearance at the party — we’ll uncover the mysteries behind the black pumpkin!

Perry’s Garden

3101 El Centro Rd.

Sacramento

(916) 929-7546

Farm-to-Fork Festival

The Farm-to-Fork Festival is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 23rd and one of the participating restaurant chefs is Chris Barnum-Dann from Localis! Tina is there now checking out his role at the Tower Bridge dinner.

Saturday 11:00am – 6:30 p.m.

Capitol Mall

Admission to the festival is free

Food and drinks are available for purchase

Complimentary Bike Valet is available

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/

Rock the Bald

Rock the bald to conquer childhood cancer! The El Dorado chapter of St. Baldrick’s is getting ready for their big “shave-off” fundraiser, we’ve got a little preview with a good day “shave-off” of our own! We’ll meet three local moms who’ve lost their sons to childhood cancer plus a courageous duo who are going bald to show their support!

Placerville Bald & Gold

Saturday, Sept. 23

Noon-4pm

Pleasant Valley Community Hall

4765 Pleasant Valley Grange Road, Placerville

916-207-2763

https://m.facebook.com/StBaldricksPlacerville/

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Placerville2017

Yoga & Soccer

How about a little yoga on the pitch? Get your stretch on before Saturday’s Sac Republic match.

Saturday at 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Papa Murphy’s Park

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

Tickets | Use promo code: YOGANIGHT



New Home For Veteran

To learn more about The USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. visit https://www.varep.net/queesss/who-we-are on Twitter @VAREPNational and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VAREPNational.

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed. – Sun.: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Craft Sale

Candy Cane Lane

Today-Saturday

Hours: Thurs/Fri 9am – 7pm

Sat 9am – 4pm

Crawford’s Barn

2715 Tiber Dr., Sacramento

Facebook: @Crafty TreasuresCA

http://www.craftytreasures.com

Tina, Court and the She Shed

Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Court take a swipe at beautifying the exterior of the She Shed. We know they need help though. Emigh hardware to the rescue!

3555 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Sweet Alpacas

In celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, alpaca ranches all over the country invite the public to visit, interact with and learn more about these beautiful creatures.

Ahh… Sweet Alpacas

7924 Charlotte Lane, Vacaville

http://www.sweetalpacas.com

Manly Minute: 5 Rules for Gifting a Party Host

One day, that guy you only know because he loudly eats noodles in the office kitchen is going to invite you and the team over for homemade ramen, and you’ll have no choice but to show up if you want to look like a team player. But you know what you don’t have to do? Go all-out on a host gift.

Duet: Georgina Oficial

The Colombian sisters who make up the pop duet Georgina Oficial are celebrating the release of their third single. We’ll get a sample of their Latin American sounds.

Fan Page Facebook : GeorginaOficial

Instagram: @GeorginaOficial

Twitter: @GeorginaOficial

YouTube Channel : Georgina Oficial

Email: Georginaoficial1@gmail.com

Music distribution info:

iTunes – Spotify – Deezer