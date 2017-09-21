Water Bottle Leggings
Circus Vargas
Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017’s retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque!
Sunrise Mall thru 9/25
Folsom Lakeside Church 9/28-10/2
Roseville Galleria 10/5-10/15
http://www.circusvargas.com/
Pumpkin Harvest
Pumpkin season is upon us! We’re tagging along with a local farmer as he plucks the first pumpkins from this year’s crop. Plus, we heard there’s a brand-new pumpkin making an appearance at the party — we’ll uncover the mysteries behind the black pumpkin!
Perry’s Garden
3101 El Centro Rd.
Sacramento
(916) 929-7546
Farm-to-Fork Festival
The Farm-to-Fork Festival is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 23rd and one of the participating restaurant chefs is Chris Barnum-Dann from Localis! Tina is there now checking out his role at the Tower Bridge dinner.
Saturday 11:00am – 6:30 p.m.
Capitol Mall
Admission to the festival is free
Food and drinks are available for purchase
Complimentary Bike Valet is available
https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/
Rock the Bald
Rock the bald to conquer childhood cancer! The El Dorado chapter of St. Baldrick’s is getting ready for their big “shave-off” fundraiser, we’ve got a little preview with a good day “shave-off” of our own! We’ll meet three local moms who’ve lost their sons to childhood cancer plus a courageous duo who are going bald to show their support!
Placerville Bald & Gold
Saturday, Sept. 23
Noon-4pm
Pleasant Valley Community Hall
4765 Pleasant Valley Grange Road, Placerville
916-207-2763
https://m.facebook.com/StBaldricksPlacerville/
https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Placerville2017
Yoga & Soccer
How about a little yoga on the pitch? Get your stretch on before Saturday’s Sac Republic match.
Saturday at 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM
Papa Murphy’s Park
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Tickets | Use promo code: YOGANIGHT
New Home For Veteran
To learn more about The USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. visit https://www.varep.net/queesss/who-we-are on Twitter @VAREPNational and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VAREPNational.
I’m Cute…Adopt Me!
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed. – Sun.: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Craft Sale
Candy Cane Lane
Today-Saturday
Hours: Thurs/Fri 9am – 7pm
Sat 9am – 4pm
Crawford’s Barn
2715 Tiber Dr., Sacramento
Facebook: @Crafty TreasuresCA
http://www.craftytreasures.com
Tina, Court and the She Shed
Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Court take a swipe at beautifying the exterior of the She Shed. We know they need help though. Emigh hardware to the rescue!
3555 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/
Sweet Alpacas
In celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, alpaca ranches all over the country invite the public to visit, interact with and learn more about these beautiful creatures.
Ahh… Sweet Alpacas
7924 Charlotte Lane, Vacaville
http://www.sweetalpacas.com
Manly Minute: 5 Rules for Gifting a Party Host
One day, that guy you only know because he loudly eats noodles in the office kitchen is going to invite you and the team over for homemade ramen, and you’ll have no choice but to show up if you want to look like a team player. But you know what you don’t have to do? Go all-out on a host gift.
Duet: Georgina Oficial
The Colombian sisters who make up the pop duet Georgina Oficial are celebrating the release of their third single. We’ll get a sample of their Latin American sounds.
Fan Page Facebook : GeorginaOficial
Instagram: @GeorginaOficial
Twitter: @GeorginaOficial
YouTube Channel : Georgina Oficial
Email: Georginaoficial1@gmail.com
Music distribution info:
iTunes – Spotify – Deezer