LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A waterspout has touched down on the waters of Lake Tahoe, but there are no immediate reports of damage.

The storm rolled across the lake around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning, then a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the waterspout touched down on the lake.

wn over water. In this case, the waterspout did not reach land.