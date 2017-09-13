Daily List: 3 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Drink Coffee Every Day

Fifty-four percent of Americans over the age of 18 drink an average of three 8-ounce cups per day — so what’s all that coffee doing to our insides? On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show three things that happen to your body when you drink coffee every day.

Ettore’s In Roseville

Ettore’s is expanding to the ‘burbs. A new Roseville location just opened last week. We’re getting a tour of the new place, which lets customers see more of how those tasty pizzas and pastries are made!

Ettore’s Bakery & Cafe

390 N. Sunrise Ave, Roseville

(916) 482-0708

Open early – 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. on Sundays

https://ettores.com/Locations/roseville/

Smile & Co.

The wine bar-themed dental office is finally ready to open. We showed you the construction and now they are ready for their grand opening and we want to show you the finished product.

Grand Opening of Smile & Co.

Sept 23, 2-5 pm

309 Natoma St., Folsom

http://www.smileandcompany.com

Enter to win two tickets to Folsom Live

The Doctors

The doctors are back with their 10th season premiere!! We’re live with hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Andrew Orgon. Premiere week kicks off today, and tomorrow with their exclusive first television interview with Aaron Carter.

Weekdays at 1 p.m.

Right here on CW31

Invest In Yourself

It’s time to invest in yourself! Life coach Cynthia Bazin is back with tips on getting a jump during this “personal development month”, on being your best before the new year kicks in!

Cynthia Bazin

Premier Mentoring

http://www.smartchic.me

Clown Symposium

Remember the clown fiasco last summer with the creepy clowns that had everyone freaking out? Well, not only was it stupid, it was devastating to the people who clown for a living. Now that ‘It’ is in theaters, clowns are freaked out that people won’t book them anymore for parties and events. Cody has a couple clowns that want you to know not all clowns are creepy.

Instagram @KyletheBaloonGuy

Facebook: KyleTheBalloonGuy

Page Six TV

We’re breaking down all the latest celeb news and gossip with Page Six TV! We had some fun with some of the Page Six gang last month. Today we’ll get to know host John Fugelsang!!

Premieres Monday, Sept. 18

Airs Weekdays at 6 p.m.

Right Here on CW31

http://pagesix.com/tag/john-fugelsang/

Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour

Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour is the first black female combat pilot. Now an inspirational leadership speaker; author and consultant, Vernice says people from all walks of life have the potential to achieve the highest level of success with the right flight plan. Developing a breakthrough mentality is where it all begins.

http://vernicearmour.com/

http://zerotobreakthrough.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerniceFLYGIRLArmour/

Twitter: @VerniceArmour

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vernicearmour/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/verniceflygirlarmour/

Vegetable of the Year Voting

Voting begins today for the Veggie of the Year with the Food Literacy Center. The top five veggies with the most votes will be delivered to five elementary schools where the students will vote on their favorite vegetable. Voting ends on Sept. 26.

https://www.foodliteracycenter.org/form/2017-veggie-year

Best Escape Room 2017

Enchambered has been nominated for USA Today’s best escape room of 2017 contest! Now they need your help to make the 10 best list!

Enchambered

2230 Arden Way, Ste C

Sacramento

https://www.enchambered.com/

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-escape-room-2017/enchambered-sacramento/

Dishin’ With Tina: Wild Bill’s Cheesesteaks

2770 E. Bidwell St. #400

Folsom

916.817.2468

http://wildbillscheesesteaks.com/

Fierce Hollywood Eyewear

Tucked away in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood is the most amazing gem of an eyewear shop featuring truly glam glasses — the exact glasses Hollywood celebs are wearing right now.

Sladky Eyelusions

7465 Rush River Drive

Suite 410

Sacramento

916-395-3937

http://www.sladkyeyelusions.com/

Fall Fashion

Fall is just nine days away and even though it isn’t terribly cold out just yet, there are ways to incorporate some fall trends while still in the heat. We are at Rire Boutique in Oak Park with a look at the fashions.

Rire Boutique

Oak Park & Midtown

http://www.rireboutique.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Emotional Labor

See why women are talking more and more about emotional labor, and why you should care about it too.

