Daily List: 3 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Drink Coffee Every Day
Fifty-four percent of Americans over the age of 18 drink an average of three 8-ounce cups per day — so what’s all that coffee doing to our insides? On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show three things that happen to your body when you drink coffee every day.
Ettore’s In Roseville
Ettore’s is expanding to the ‘burbs. A new Roseville location just opened last week. We’re getting a tour of the new place, which lets customers see more of how those tasty pizzas and pastries are made!
Ettore’s Bakery & Cafe
390 N. Sunrise Ave, Roseville
(916) 482-0708
Open early – 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. on Sundays
https://ettores.com/Locations/roseville/
Smile & Co.
The wine bar-themed dental office is finally ready to open. We showed you the construction and now they are ready for their grand opening and we want to show you the finished product.
Grand Opening of Smile & Co.
Sept 23, 2-5 pm
309 Natoma St., Folsom
http://www.smileandcompany.com
Enter to win two tickets to Folsom Live
The Doctors
The doctors are back with their 10th season premiere!! We’re live with hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Andrew Orgon. Premiere week kicks off today, and tomorrow with their exclusive first television interview with Aaron Carter.
Weekdays at 1 p.m.
Right here on CW31
Invest In Yourself
It’s time to invest in yourself! Life coach Cynthia Bazin is back with tips on getting a jump during this “personal development month”, on being your best before the new year kicks in!
Cynthia Bazin
Premier Mentoring
http://www.smartchic.me
Clown Symposium
Remember the clown fiasco last summer with the creepy clowns that had everyone freaking out? Well, not only was it stupid, it was devastating to the people who clown for a living. Now that ‘It’ is in theaters, clowns are freaked out that people won’t book them anymore for parties and events. Cody has a couple clowns that want you to know not all clowns are creepy.
Instagram @KyletheBaloonGuy
Facebook: KyleTheBalloonGuy
Page Six TV
We’re breaking down all the latest celeb news and gossip with Page Six TV! We had some fun with some of the Page Six gang last month. Today we’ll get to know host John Fugelsang!!
Premieres Monday, Sept. 18
Airs Weekdays at 6 p.m.
Right Here on CW31
http://pagesix.com/tag/john-fugelsang/
Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour
Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour is the first black female combat pilot. Now an inspirational leadership speaker; author and consultant, Vernice says people from all walks of life have the potential to achieve the highest level of success with the right flight plan. Developing a breakthrough mentality is where it all begins.
http://vernicearmour.com/
http://zerotobreakthrough.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerniceFLYGIRLArmour/
Twitter: @VerniceArmour
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vernicearmour/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/verniceflygirlarmour/
Vegetable of the Year Voting
Voting begins today for the Veggie of the Year with the Food Literacy Center. The top five veggies with the most votes will be delivered to five elementary schools where the students will vote on their favorite vegetable. Voting ends on Sept. 26.
https://www.foodliteracycenter.org/form/2017-veggie-year
Best Escape Room 2017
Enchambered has been nominated for USA Today’s best escape room of 2017 contest! Now they need your help to make the 10 best list!
Enchambered
2230 Arden Way, Ste C
Sacramento
https://www.enchambered.com/
http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-escape-room-2017/enchambered-sacramento/
Dishin’ With Tina: Wild Bill’s Cheesesteaks
2770 E. Bidwell St. #400
Folsom
916.817.2468
http://wildbillscheesesteaks.com/
Fierce Hollywood Eyewear
Tucked away in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood is the most amazing gem of an eyewear shop featuring truly glam glasses — the exact glasses Hollywood celebs are wearing right now.
Sladky Eyelusions
7465 Rush River Drive
Suite 410
Sacramento
916-395-3937
http://www.sladkyeyelusions.com/
Fall Fashion
Fall is just nine days away and even though it isn’t terribly cold out just yet, there are ways to incorporate some fall trends while still in the heat. We are at Rire Boutique in Oak Park with a look at the fashions.
Rire Boutique
Oak Park & Midtown
http://www.rireboutique.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Emotional Labor
See why women are talking more and more about emotional labor, and why you should care about it too.
