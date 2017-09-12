Summer Spending Detox
Detox from your summer spending splurge!! Lazy days on the beach, summer concerts, fun getaways, and backyard barbecues — these are all hallmarks of summer. But unfortunately for too many of us, these fun-in-the-sun experiences may be burning holes in our pocketbooks as summer turns to fall.
Johnny Cash Bathroom
It’s the anniversary of Johnny Cash’s death. In his honor, we visit the Johnny Cash bathroom at the Folsom Historical Society
Adults: $10
Seniors (65 & over): $8
Children (6-17): $4
Children age 5 and younger: Free
Folsom Historical Society
823 Sutter Street, Folsom
916-985-2707
info@folsomhistoricalsociety.org
YouTube Gaming Kids
In honor of National Video Games Day, 10-year-old Piers and 7-year-old Avery want to celebrate it by sharing what they do on
their own Youtube channel. They’ll share their expertise and walk you thru and tackle the intricacies of various games. See how this brother and sister duo help other gamers conquer today’s video games.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Iz2Y64bIxsU5ZSdL9FcNQ
Apple Rumor Roundup
iPhone X and Apple Event Rumor Roundup. The 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone has been hotly anticipated by Apple fans the world over, and our very own Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is no exception. Is the latest iPhone worth the wait?
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Unhomed: A Benefit for the Humans of Sacramento
Unhomed is a communal meal on behalf of those who often go without food or shelter.
Emerald Tower Rooftop Park
300 Capitol Mall, 6th Floor
Tomorrow
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets $50 advance $60 at the door
https://www.unhomed.org/
80th Annual Lodi Grape Festival
It’s a Valley Tradition celebrating a big birthday this week! When the Lodi Grape Festival kicks off on Thursday, it will celebrate its 80th anniversary!
Thursday-Sunday
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
Tickets: $10 adults, $6 children, kids under 5 free
http://www.grapefestival.com
Frog Collection
B And C Estate Sales, Inc.
Presents an Elk Grove Estate featuring Over 1,000 Frogs Figurine Collection & Native American Collection
September 14-17, 2017
From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
http://www.norcalestatesales.com/elk-grove
Dr. Phil
We’re live with the one and only Dr. Phil about what he has in store this season! He’s kicking it off with an exclusive interview with controversial legendary musician Sinead O’Connor!
Weekdays at 2 pm
On CBS13
Chocolate 4 a Cause
Chocolate 4 a Cause is a fun event to raise money for the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. It’s a fun ladies night out to eat chocolate and drink wine and champagne.
Benefitting Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation
Sunday, September 17 at 5:30 pm
Randy Peters Catering and Event Center
http://www.chocolate4acause.com
Jay King Grant Concert
Jay King of Club Nouveau grew up in Del Paso Heights. He’s decided to do something about the number of grant high graduates who go off to college but end up coming back home because they can’t afford to stay in school. He’s hosting a benefit concert this weekend.
An Evening of Exquisite Music
Grant Union High School Auditorium
1400 Grand Avenue
Sacramento
Friday
6PM – 9PM
$20-$40
*All proceeds go to Grant Union High School Student Scholarships
Manly Minute: Video Games & Your Kids
Parent-approved video games that are played in moderation can help young kids develop in educational, social, and physical ways.
Learn more
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the family-run collection of upscale casual dining restaurants will bring its inspired, scratch-made cuisine and cocktails to Folsom on Sept. 13 at 11am.
Opens Wed. 9/13 at 11 a.m.
Palladio at Broadstone
300 Palladio Parkway, # 800
Folsom
Stockton Teen Wins At Pan Am Games
A Stockton teen is making quite the name for herself in the Martial Arts World! Thirteen-year-old Sophia Oceguera is not only a multi-decorated state and national champion in the Korean martial art of taekwondo, she recently won the Pan American Games in Costa Rica!
Discovery Martial Arts
1700 Pacific Ave., Stockton
http://gokarate.net/