Family With Placerville Roots Stranded In Caribbean By Hurricane Irma

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family vacation in the Caribbean left eight people stranded when Hurricane Irma swept through. Seven adults and a baby survived the storm but now, they’re trying to figure out a way to get back home.

“We tried to get out but we could not get out so we had to ride it out,” said Peggy Wood, from a hotel in the Caribbean.

Originally from Placerville and Shingle Springs, the family is now scattered all over the West Coast. They were excited to meet on the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos.

“I thought ‘Holy cow, what’s going to happen there?’” Nancy Woods told CBS13. “I was texting Peggy and I wasn’t getting a response.”

Three thousand miles from the eye of the storm, Nancy had one thing on her mind: her younger sister, Peggy and seven other family members. Worried, Nancy got on the phone and called the U.S. consulate in the Bahamas.

“I don’t necessarily know that they are going to be able to help them get out, but at least they know they are there,” she said.

And with cell service flickering in and out, we were surprised when Peggy answered our call.

“Irma was not going to be coming in, as of two days before we left,” Peggy said.

But once it changed course, the family of eight had no choice but to hunker down and ride it out.

“185 mile an hour winds was ridiculous!” she said. “Oh my gosh, this is crazy. Absolutely crazy. It’s looking better but it’s a war zone, an absolute war zone.”

A flight out through Florida was impossible with the airports shut down.

Nancy is relieved the family is okay but says she’ll feel better once they finally make it back home.

“Now, just not knowing when they are going to get back, that’s difficult,” Nancy said.

The family has a flight scheduled for Thursday. But that is entirely dependent on airports in Florida reopening so all of the family members can make their connections.

