Outcry After Police Take Berkeley Hot Dog Vendor’s Money

BERKELEY (AP) — A University of California police officer’s decision to confiscate a vendor’s money for selling hot dogs on a Berkeley sidewalk without a permit has sparked an outcry.

Video of the incident on Saturday outside of a football game led to an online fundraising campaign for the vendor that had raised more than $36,000 as of Monday.

In the clip, a bystander questions the officer’s decision to confiscate the man’s money as unfair. The officer says the vendor is operating without a permit.

UC Police Sgt. Sabrina Reich told KTVU-TV that the officer took $60 that the vendor was suspected of having earned illegally and booked the money into evidence.

