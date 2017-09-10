Travis Air Force Base Aiding In Caribbean Relief From Hurricane Irma

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBS13) — Our journey began at Travis Air Force base where a crew stopped in Texas to pick up search and rescue teams on the way to the Caribbean to provide hurricane relief and support.

When we arrived on Saturday night in San Juan, most of the power was out in the community. Downed trees could be seen throughout a park popular with tourists and locals.

“It was just as described. It is nothing to be taken lightly,” said Carlos Cordona.

Cordona says he’s talked to a lot of people since the powerful storm rolled through earlier this week.

“Most of the people are really just shocked about the power that nature can prove,” he said. “When I talked to the some of the St. Maarten refugees, they’re just getting used to being here. It’ll be a little bit of awhile until the lights come on—we still have the power outage.”