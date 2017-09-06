Daily List: 3 Diet “Hacks” To Skip if You Want to Lose Weight

There isn’t one guaranteed weight loss strategy that works for everyone. Many people still turn to the latest diet trends in search of an effective quick fix. On the Daily List this morning, see three trendy diet tricks that aren’t going to help, no matter how tempting.

Read more

Sac Open Studios

For the 12th year in a row, Sac Open Studios will help feature 150 local artists. The kick off is happening Thursday but before that, we are at Hacker Lab getting a sneak peek at some of the different artists you meet and why this is so important for the art community.

Sept 9 and 10 and 16 and 17

10 am to 5 pm

http://www.vergeart.com/open-studios/

Teen Photographer Art

A local teen overcomes bullying to become a budding photographer! Now the Rocklin High sophomore is teaming up with other local artists for a special art show in Lincoln!

The Art League of Lincoln

Open Wednesday-Saturday

Hours Vary

580 Sixth Street

Lincoln

(916) 209-3499

http://all4art.net/

Free Fall Prevention Education For Seniors

Through the entire month, Eskaton will be having several workshops to help seniors limit the risk of falling. A short film will be shown called Before the Fall, and we are joining the filmmaker at one of the Eskatons to find out more about the film and the workshops.

Free Fall Prevention Education

For Seniors

Eskaton

http://www.eskaton.org

Local Houston Drive

A local family is setting up a donation drive for efforts in Houston. They have family impacted by the flooding and they say though money is being raised there is still a process and paperwork to do and people need immediate supplies. They’ve connected with a group out of Madera that is driving a semi to Houston leaving on Thursday.

Houston Donation Delivery

(415) 264-6768

Rail Safety Education

Whether you’re riding the rails or just near the tracks, it’s important to keep your wits about you! Today we’re hooking up with Union Pacific for their rail safety education and public awareness campaign!

https://www.up.com/index.htm

More information about UP CARES program can be found here – https://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/upcares/index.htm

“Your Life Is Worth The Wait” Social Media Campaign –

http://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/crossing/

Fresh Produce Weigh-In

Farm-to-fork means fresh produce for all!! Can local farmers beat their own donation record?

http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org

Burgers for a Good Cause

Last year The Habit raised more than $400,000 that provided more than four million meals for kids in need and is hoping to do more this year.

The Habit Burger:

http://www.habitburger.com.

Instagram/habitburgergrill

@habitburger

@habitburger

https://www.facebook.com/habitburger

No Kid Hungry:

http://www.NoKidHungry.org

Dishin’ With Tina: Father Paddy’s

435 Main Street

Woodland

530.668.1044

‘Jackie’s Run’ To End Alzheimer’s

Steve Schwalbach of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, will be running from Tahoe to San Francisco in his fourth straight year of “Jackie’s Run.” Schwalbach started doing this run in honor of his late mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2001. After running the states of Kentucky, Ohio, Florida and Rhode Island, Schwalbach plans to run across California from Labor Day until September 10th, concluding in San Francisco at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 23

Walk begins at 9 am

Capitol Park

800-272-3900

http://www.alz.org/Walk

Farm-2-Fork Feast in the Foothills

Some of the area’s best of the best when it comes to cooking are coming together for one special feast in the foothills!! We get a preview of what they’re serving up and share details on how you can get a seat at the table!

Farm-2-Fork Feast in the Foothills

October 8

4pm-8pm

La Borgata

3909 Park Dr.

El Dorado Hills

(916) 933-1335

http://web.eldoradohillschamber.org/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1265

http://www.facebook.com/EDHFarm2Fork

El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom

http://www.agintheclass-edc.org

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Boys and Dolls

In the past, society has taught us it’s socially unacceptable to cross gender lines with regards to toys, especially for boys. However, there are some valuable benefits to allowing your son to play with “girl toys.” Here are 5 reasons you should encourage your boys to play with dolls.

Read more

Kelli’s Cookies Foster Youth

We’ve featured Kelli’s cookies in the past, but a new program they have has us checking out not the cookies, but who is making them. Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes is a nonprofit bakery in Roseville, offering job training, mentoring and employment to youth transitioning out of the foster care system, and many at-risk young adults in our local area.

Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes

605 Douglas Blvd, Roseville

916-782-8010

http://www.ForGoodnessBakes.org

C Street Studio Open House

Thomas Ramey is a local metal artist and sculptor. His work is on display in upscale homes and galleries all across the country. This weekend, he invites the public into his incredible downtown Sacramento workspace.

215 14th St

Sacramento

Sept. 9 & 10, 11-6 p.m.