Daily List: 3 Diet “Hacks” To Skip if You Want to Lose Weight
There isn’t one guaranteed weight loss strategy that works for everyone. Many people still turn to the latest diet trends in search of an effective quick fix. On the Daily List this morning, see three trendy diet tricks that aren’t going to help, no matter how tempting.
Sac Open Studios
For the 12th year in a row, Sac Open Studios will help feature 150 local artists. The kick off is happening Thursday but before that, we are at Hacker Lab getting a sneak peek at some of the different artists you meet and why this is so important for the art community.
Sept 9 and 10 and 16 and 17
10 am to 5 pm
http://www.vergeart.com/open-studios/
Teen Photographer Art
A local teen overcomes bullying to become a budding photographer! Now the Rocklin High sophomore is teaming up with other local artists for a special art show in Lincoln!
The Art League of Lincoln
Open Wednesday-Saturday
Hours Vary
580 Sixth Street
Lincoln
(916) 209-3499
http://all4art.net/
Free Fall Prevention Education For Seniors
Through the entire month, Eskaton will be having several workshops to help seniors limit the risk of falling. A short film will be shown called Before the Fall, and we are joining the filmmaker at one of the Eskatons to find out more about the film and the workshops.
Free Fall Prevention Education
For Seniors
Eskaton
http://www.eskaton.org
Local Houston Drive
A local family is setting up a donation drive for efforts in Houston. They have family impacted by the flooding and they say though money is being raised there is still a process and paperwork to do and people need immediate supplies. They’ve connected with a group out of Madera that is driving a semi to Houston leaving on Thursday.
Houston Donation Delivery
(415) 264-6768
Rail Safety Education
Whether you’re riding the rails or just near the tracks, it’s important to keep your wits about you! Today we’re hooking up with Union Pacific for their rail safety education and public awareness campaign!
More information about UP CARES program can be found here – https://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/upcares/index.htm
“Your Life Is Worth The Wait” Social Media Campaign –
http://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/crossing/
Fresh Produce Weigh-In
Farm-to-fork means fresh produce for all!! Can local farmers beat their own donation record?
http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org
Burgers for a Good Cause
Last year The Habit raised more than $400,000 that provided more than four million meals for kids in need and is hoping to do more this year.
The Habit Burger:
http://www.habitburger.com.
Instagram/habitburgergrill
@habitburger
@habitburger
https://www.facebook.com/habitburger
No Kid Hungry:
http://www.NoKidHungry.org
Dishin’ With Tina: Father Paddy’s
435 Main Street
Woodland
530.668.1044
‘Jackie’s Run’ To End Alzheimer’s
Steve Schwalbach of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, will be running from Tahoe to San Francisco in his fourth straight year of “Jackie’s Run.” Schwalbach started doing this run in honor of his late mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2001. After running the states of Kentucky, Ohio, Florida and Rhode Island, Schwalbach plans to run across California from Labor Day until September 10th, concluding in San Francisco at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Saturday, September 23
Walk begins at 9 am
Capitol Park
800-272-3900
http://www.alz.org/Walk
Farm-2-Fork Feast in the Foothills
Some of the area’s best of the best when it comes to cooking are coming together for one special feast in the foothills!! We get a preview of what they’re serving up and share details on how you can get a seat at the table!
Farm-2-Fork Feast in the Foothills
October 8
4pm-8pm
La Borgata
3909 Park Dr.
El Dorado Hills
(916) 933-1335
http://web.eldoradohillschamber.org/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1265
http://www.facebook.com/EDHFarm2Fork
El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom
http://www.agintheclass-edc.org
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Boys and Dolls
In the past, society has taught us it’s socially unacceptable to cross gender lines with regards to toys, especially for boys. However, there are some valuable benefits to allowing your son to play with “girl toys.” Here are 5 reasons you should encourage your boys to play with dolls.
Kelli’s Cookies Foster Youth
We’ve featured Kelli’s cookies in the past, but a new program they have has us checking out not the cookies, but who is making them. Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes is a nonprofit bakery in Roseville, offering job training, mentoring and employment to youth transitioning out of the foster care system, and many at-risk young adults in our local area.
Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes
605 Douglas Blvd, Roseville
916-782-8010
http://www.ForGoodnessBakes.org
C Street Studio Open House
Thomas Ramey is a local metal artist and sculptor. His work is on display in upscale homes and galleries all across the country. This weekend, he invites the public into his incredible downtown Sacramento workspace.
215 14th St
Sacramento
Sept. 9 & 10, 11-6 p.m.