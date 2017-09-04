Drinks for Deputy French

On Monday, Sept. 4, four Dutch Bros Sacramento locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.

Locations:

5289 Auburn Blvd. Sacramento

4625 Manzanita, Carmichael

7445 Madison Ave. Citrus Heights

8552 Madison Ave. Fair Oaks

http://www.dutchbros.com

Help For Kids In Houston

Businesses and non-profits come together to help children in Houston! We’re live the folks who’ve organized a special donation drive to collect diapers, formula, clothing and educational toys for Hurricane Harvey relief! The public can donate today from 6am-6pm!

Help For Houston Donation Drive

Today 6am-6pm

111 S Sutter St., Stockton

http://mexicanheritagecenter.org/

The (not so) Little Book of Surprises

What is the magic of surprise? The ‘You’ before is different from the ‘You’ afterward. And everyone can be surprised because everyone is just who they are, and a surprise is always NOT THAT. It is a moment of “not me”.

http://www.BookofSurprises.com

Sweet Dozen Cones

Your holiday weekend just got a whole lot sweeter. A new ice cream shop called Sweet Dozen Cones will soft open in Historic Folsom on Monday, Sept. 4, whipping up soft-serve gelato in doughnut-like cones called chimney cakes, or Romanian kürtőskalács.

http://www.sweetdozen.com

Animal Rescue

Hearts for Paws Rescue is a nonprofit rescue operation that provides a temporary safe haven for canines on a ranch in the Davis countryside. Dogs that are sick, dying or scheduled for euthanasia at local shelters are saved by volunteers and brought to the ranch.

(530) 219-8952

https://www.facebook.com/heartsforpawsrescue/

Free Yoga Day

This morning we are live at It’s All Yoga, getting bendy with it!!

It’s All Yoga

2405 21st Street, Sacramento

916.837.5400

http://itsallyoga.com/

http://www.sacramentofreedayofyoga.com/

Chalk It Up!

Chalk It Up! promotes and supports Youth Arts by offering small grants to individuals, groups, and arts organizations throughout the Sacramento region

27th Annual “Chalk It Up!”

Today, Fremont Park

16th & Q St., Sacramento

https://chalkitup.org/

Pump It Up

At Pump It Up of Tracy every day’s a party! Whether you’re looking to have your kid’s birthday party, field trip, fundraiser or just bounce house fun, it’s got it all! Just a couple of weeks ago, the Tracy location celebrated three years in business & has a few exciting events coming up for kids.

Pump It Up

1325 N MacArthur Dr., Tracy

(209) 833-7867

https://www.pumpitupparty.com/tracy-ca/

Bats

We’re celebrating National Wildlife Day by learning about the mammal you rarely see by day: bats! We’re live under the Yolo Causeway with bats from the Yolo Casin Foundation. Keep your eyes peeled, you may also see some sleeping under the bridge.

Yolo Basin Foundation

(530) 757-3780

http://yolobasin.org/

http://yolobasin.org/battalkandwalks/

Manly Minute: How Do I Look, Ladies?

We’re not saying looks are the most important thing, but when it comes to initial attraction, your man bun or full tattoo sleeve certainly don’t go unnoticed. And to see how various body modifications affect a woman’s perception of you, Ellipticalreviews.com asked 2,600 people what they thought. Here’s what they found out.

Foothill Inn Skate

Labor Day is going be an awesome event at the Foothill Skate Inn. Skating under our new LED/Laser light show on our newly resurfaced hardwood skating floor will be an experience you won’t want to miss.

4700 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento

Phone: (916) 488-4700

Labor Day Skate

1-4pm

4$ admission

3$ skates

http://www.foothillskateinn.com

Coupon on Facebook