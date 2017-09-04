Drinks for Deputy French
On Monday, Sept. 4, four Dutch Bros Sacramento locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.
Locations:
- 5289 Auburn Blvd. Sacramento
- 4625 Manzanita, Carmichael
- 7445 Madison Ave. Citrus Heights
- 8552 Madison Ave. Fair Oaks
Help For Kids In Houston
Businesses and non-profits come together to help children in Houston! We’re live the folks who’ve organized a special donation drive to collect diapers, formula, clothing and educational toys for Hurricane Harvey relief! The public can donate today from 6am-6pm!
Help For Houston Donation Drive
Today 6am-6pm
111 S Sutter St., Stockton
http://mexicanheritagecenter.org/
The (not so) Little Book of Surprises
What is the magic of surprise? The ‘You’ before is different from the ‘You’ afterward. And everyone can be surprised because everyone is just who they are, and a surprise is always NOT THAT. It is a moment of “not me”.
http://www.BookofSurprises.com
Sweet Dozen Cones
Your holiday weekend just got a whole lot sweeter. A new ice cream shop called Sweet Dozen Cones will soft open in Historic Folsom on Monday, Sept. 4, whipping up soft-serve gelato in doughnut-like cones called chimney cakes, or Romanian kürtőskalács.
http://www.sweetdozen.com
Animal Rescue
Hearts for Paws Rescue is a nonprofit rescue operation that provides a temporary safe haven for canines on a ranch in the Davis countryside. Dogs that are sick, dying or scheduled for euthanasia at local shelters are saved by volunteers and brought to the ranch.
(530) 219-8952
https://www.facebook.com/heartsforpawsrescue/
Free Yoga Day
This morning we are live at It’s All Yoga, getting bendy with it!!
It’s All Yoga
2405 21st Street, Sacramento
916.837.5400
http://itsallyoga.com/
http://www.sacramentofreedayofyoga.com/
Chalk It Up!
Chalk It Up! promotes and supports Youth Arts by offering small grants to individuals, groups, and arts organizations throughout the Sacramento region
27th Annual “Chalk It Up!”
Today, Fremont Park
16th & Q St., Sacramento
https://chalkitup.org/
Pump It Up
At Pump It Up of Tracy every day’s a party! Whether you’re looking to have your kid’s birthday party, field trip, fundraiser or just bounce house fun, it’s got it all! Just a couple of weeks ago, the Tracy location celebrated three years in business & has a few exciting events coming up for kids.
Pump It Up
1325 N MacArthur Dr., Tracy
(209) 833-7867
https://www.pumpitupparty.com/tracy-ca/
Bats
We’re celebrating National Wildlife Day by learning about the mammal you rarely see by day: bats! We’re live under the Yolo Causeway with bats from the Yolo Casin Foundation. Keep your eyes peeled, you may also see some sleeping under the bridge.
Yolo Basin Foundation
(530) 757-3780
http://yolobasin.org/
http://yolobasin.org/battalkandwalks/
Manly Minute: How Do I Look, Ladies?
We’re not saying looks are the most important thing, but when it comes to initial attraction, your man bun or full tattoo sleeve certainly don’t go unnoticed. And to see how various body modifications affect a woman’s perception of you, Ellipticalreviews.com asked 2,600 people what they thought. Here’s what they found out.
Foothill Inn Skate
Labor Day is going be an awesome event at the Foothill Skate Inn. Skating under our new LED/Laser light show on our newly resurfaced hardwood skating floor will be an experience you won’t want to miss.
4700 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
Phone: (916) 488-4700
Labor Day Skate
1-4pm
4$ admission
3$ skates
http://www.foothillskateinn.com
Coupon on Facebook