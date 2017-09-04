Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a woman in her home.

Clarence Bailey, 42, is accused of beating his 40-year-old girlfriend to death at her home in the 4400 Block of Calandria Street in the Oak Valley District on Saturday, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Police say the woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found by police at around 3:30 a.m. with trauma to her body.

Following their investigation, police arrested Bailey and booked him into jail on a homicide charge.