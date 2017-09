SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Four Dutch Bros. coffee shops in the Sacramento area are helping raise money for a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.

The shops will donate $1 from every drink sold today to the fund that will go to French’s family.

French, 52, died in a shootout last week at a Ramada Inn along Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento. Two others, CHP officers, were also injured.

A memorial will be held for French on Thursday at Roseville’s Bayside Adventure Church.