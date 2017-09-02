Sacramento Republic FC on CW31

Sacramento Republic FC game airs live on CW31 tonight at 7:30 pm!! The boys take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Papa Murphy’s Park.

Tonight, (Saturday, Sept. 2)

7:30pm

Right Here on CW31

SacAnime

Sacanime is back in Sacramento. Cosplay and some of anime’s biggest names are coming to town.

Friday-Sunday

Sacramento Convention Center

Sheraton Grand Sacramento

More Info

Bugorama Open House

It’s a Bugorama! Wallentine Motorsports LLC invites you to check out some cool cars and shop around for old part.

Wallentine Motorsports LLC.

351 Derek Pl., Roseville, California

Saturday, September 2nd (9am-1pm)

More info

Facebbook page



“Cool” Clay Courts

No facility in Northern California has more clay courts than Life Time Athletic in Roseville. In fact, most clubs don’t even have one clay court, while Life Time has four.

Life Time Athletic

1435 E Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA

(916) 472-2000

Hello Kitty Cafe

The Hello Kitty Cafe is back in our area! The Hello Kitty Cafe is back in our area! We’re stopping by the Roseville Galleria to check out some of the fun.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Westfield Galleria at Roseville

1151 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, California 95678

Saturday, September 2nd (10am-8pm)

https://www.facebook.com/Hellokittycafetruck/

Let’s Read Together!

Come read on Saturday, September 2nd in celebration of National Literacy Month! It’s a program designed as an awareness campaign for literacy.

Riley Library in Mahany Park

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA

Saturday, September 2nd (10am-5pm)

Event listing

Green River Taproom

Green River Brewing & Taproom is owned by four friends who are committed to delivering a unique and fun-filled location to the town of Winters and its surrounding communities.

4513 Putah Creek Rd., Winters

@greenrivertaproom

https://www.facebook.com/greenrivertaproom/

https://www.greenriverbrewingandtaproom.com/

First-Ever Fig Jam

Park Winters is excited to announce its first ever, “Fig Jam” on September 2nd.

27850 County Road 26, Winters, California 95694

Saturday, September 2nd at 3 p.m.

Tickets are sold out

http://parkwinters.com

5th Annual Yolo Brewfest

Yolo Brewfest, brought to you by Visit Woodland, is returning to Historic Downtown Woodland! Yolo Brewfest will feature 35+ breweries, cideries, meaderies, and wineries, with local gourmet restaurants, a cigar lounge, and live music and entertainment.

Heritage Plaza

701 Main St, Woodland, California 95695

Saturday, September 2nd (2pm-6pm)

General Admission $35

VIP $45

21+ Event

http://yolobrewfest.com/

Facebook event page

Tailgating Swag: CSUS

It’s National Tailgating Day! To top things off, college football is back and tailgating season is upon us. We’re celebrating with our local universities!

Hornet Bookstore

California State University, Sacramento

6000 J Street

http://www.hornetbookstore.com

Glow-in-the-Dark Goo

Learn about the science of slime and make oozy creations in the Powerhouse Design Lab. This week will feature glow-in-the-dark goo. Learn about the science of slime and make oozy creations in the Powerhouse Design Lab. This week will feature glow-in-the-dark goo. Find out why you can still see this slime when the lights are out!

Powerhouse Science Center (Discovery Museum Science and Space Center)

3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento

ALL WEEKEND, September 2nd, 3rd & 4th (11am-4pm)

General: $8

Children (Age 4-17) & Seniors (Age 60+): $7

Children (Age 0-3) & Members: Free

http://powerhousesc.org/events/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/glow-dark-goo/

National Tailgating Day

Football season is back! And whether you are headed to a college game or cheering on your favorite NFL team, there’s one thing for sure, that’s tailgating.

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

(916) 736-3800

Gorilla Gang Football

The West Coast Championship is happening tonight where Cap City Fury will be defending their undefeated title for the chance to go to the Championship game in Las Vegas. The game is tonight but before they hit the field.

West Coast Championship

Tonight at 7

Foothill High School

30th Annual Rainbow Festival

The 30th Annual Rainbow Festival is Sunday, Sept. 3. The street festival raises money for a multitude of local LGBTQ causes each year. Representative(s) of this year’s festivities join us in the Good Day studio to share more on the event.

2017 Rainbow Festival

20th & K Streets, Sacramento, CA 95811

Sunday, September 3rd (12 pm)

Tickets: $10 General Admission

http://sacrainbowfest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SacRainbowFest1/