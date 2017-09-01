Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic FC game airs live on CW31 tomorrow at 7:30 pm!! The boys take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Papa Murphy’s Park.
Sacramento Republic FC on CW31
Tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 2)
7:30pm
Right Here on CW31
Kinsey’s Corner
Studio DIY is the most fun and beautiful DIY blog. We look over some of their most recent projects on the Big Mon!
https://studiodiy.com/
Daily List:3 Best Buys for September
It’s September 1st!…. and time to look for those monthly deals unique to September. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three of the best buys you’ll find this month!
Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Event
Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission) Or go to jbfsale.com (look for Roseville) for admission pass FREE
Saturday, 9/2: 9am-1pm, 5pm-8pm (Half price sale)
Sunday, 9/3: 9am-1pm (Half price sale)
Courtside Basketball Center
1104 Tinker Road
Rocklin
http://www.jbfsale.com
Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission)
Page Six TV
Get your gossip fix five days a week right here cw31!! The hosts of Page Six TV stop by the good day studios!!
Premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
Right Here on CW31
http://www.PageSixTV.com
Gold Rush Days
Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend – Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017.
Today-Monday Sept. 4
Old Sacramento
FREE
http://www.OldSacramento.com
Flying J Opens In Lathrop
The new Flying J travel center opens in Lathrop bringing up to 70 local jobs, fresh food, and merchandise to the area!!
345 Roth Road
Lathrop
http://www.pilotflyingj.com
TravelZoo
Holiday travel: tips on when & how to book!!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv
Papa Roach & Students
Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath. Dave, his wife Stacy and their friends Papa Roach (getting ready to leave on world tour Sept11) are teaming up to collect items which Dave and his team will personally drive to Huston, departing Sac on Sept 10th.
#SacHelpHouston
-Texas Hurricane Relief Drive-
August 30-Sept 9, 2017
Items needed:
Cases of water
Canned food goods
Diapers
Pet food
Personal hygiene goods
Toilet paper
Drop-off locations:
1 Sierra Gateway Plaza, Roseville
Space07 Salon
1421 R St.
Captial Ink
1021 2nd Street
Cody+Monkeys = Gold
Before they head to the gold rush days parade, we are gonna hook up with ” donkey riders united.” Yup, they are putting Cody on a donkey (insert your own inappropriate joke here).
(916) 765-4585
http://www.facebook.com/Double-Cs-Performance-Mules-Donkeys
ccmules@hotmail.com
Reina Fiesta Patrias Pageant 2017
Northern California’s most exclusive and oldest Mexican pageant. This morning we will meet the contestants! TheReinaa Fiesta Patrias Pageant is still going strong after 80 years!! This year the pagent is taking over the crest theatre!
Saturday, Sept. 2nd
Crest Theatre
1013 K St.
Sacramento
Website
Crush Bonspiel Curling
Curling anyone? Curling teams from all over the nation (and a couple from Canada) take the ice to compete in the crush bonspiel!
Today-Sunday
Skatetown Ice Arena
1009 Orlando Ave
Roseville
Free Admission
5 Old School Exercises
Try some of these the next time your workout routine gets dull, and be sure to twist your mustache after completing each set.
