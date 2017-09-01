Sacramento Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC game airs live on CW31 tomorrow at 7:30 pm!! The boys take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Papa Murphy’s Park.

Sacramento Republic FC on CW31

Tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 2)

7:30pm

Right Here on CW31

Kinsey’s Corner

Studio DIY is the most fun and beautiful DIY blog. We look over some of their most recent projects on the Big Mon!

https://studiodiy.com/

Daily List:3 Best Buys for September

It’s September 1st!…. and time to look for those monthly deals unique to September. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three of the best buys you’ll find this month!

Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Event

Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission) Or go to jbfsale.com (look for Roseville) for admission pass FREE

Saturday, 9/2: 9am-1pm, 5pm-8pm (Half price sale)

Sunday, 9/3: 9am-1pm (Half price sale)

Courtside Basketball Center

1104 Tinker Road

Rocklin

http://www.jbfsale.com

Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission)

Page Six TV

Get your gossip fix five days a week right here cw31!! The hosts of Page Six TV stop by the good day studios!!

Premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

Right Here on CW31

http://www.PageSixTV.com

Gold Rush Days

Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend – Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017.

Today-Monday Sept. 4

Old Sacramento

FREE

http://www.OldSacramento.com

Flying J Opens In Lathrop

The new Flying J travel center opens in Lathrop bringing up to 70 local jobs, fresh food, and merchandise to the area!!

345 Roth Road

Lathrop

http://www.pilotflyingj.com

TravelZoo

Holiday travel: tips on when & how to book!!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv

Papa Roach & Students

Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath. Dave, his wife Stacy and their friends Papa Roach (getting ready to leave on world tour Sept11) are teaming up to collect items which Dave and his team will personally drive to Huston, departing Sac on Sept 10th.

#SacHelpHouston

-Texas Hurricane Relief Drive-

August 30-Sept 9, 2017

Items needed:

Cases of water

Canned food goods

Diapers

Pet food

Personal hygiene goods

Toilet paper

Drop-off locations:

1 Sierra Gateway Plaza, Roseville

Space07 Salon

1421 R St.

Captial Ink

1021 2nd Street

Cody+Monkeys = Gold

Before they head to the gold rush days parade, we are gonna hook up with ” donkey riders united.” Yup, they are putting Cody on a donkey (insert your own inappropriate joke here).

(916) 765-4585

http://www.facebook.com/Double-Cs-Performance-Mules-Donkeys

ccmules@hotmail.com

Reina Fiesta Patrias Pageant 2017

Northern California’s most exclusive and oldest Mexican pageant. This morning we will meet the contestants! TheReinaa Fiesta Patrias Pageant is still going strong after 80 years!! This year the pagent is taking over the crest theatre!

Saturday, Sept. 2nd

Crest Theatre

1013 K St.

Sacramento

Website

Crush Bonspiel Curling

Curling anyone? Curling teams from all over the nation (and a couple from Canada) take the ice to compete in the crush bonspiel!

Today-Sunday

Skatetown Ice Arena

1009 Orlando Ave

Roseville

Free Admission

5 Old School Exercises

Try some of these the next time your workout routine gets dull, and be sure to twist your mustache after completing each set.

