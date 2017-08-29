Daily List: 4 Ways You Can Help Those Impacted by Harvey

http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/08/27/how_to_help_hurricane_harvey_victims.html

Houston Food Bank

http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/donate/

Texas Diaper Bank

http://www.texasdiaperbank.org/

SPCA of Texas

https://www.spca.org/hurricane-harvey

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Donation Program

https://www.southwest.com/html/rapidrewards/promotions/donate-points-charity.html?clk=GSUBNAV-RR-DONATEPOINTS

Taste of Oakdale

Food, food & more food! You can get a taste of Oakdale TONIGHT with dozens of local eateries featured at the Taste of Oakdale! Idea is to make the communities aware of all of the unique restaurants, bars, cafes & other eateries Oakdale has to offer & promote local business/economy.

Tonight

5pm-8pm

Bianchi Community Center

110 S. Second Ave, Oakdale

Tickets $25 in advance, $35 at door

Red Cross ERV Deployment

When disaster strikes, whether a hurricane, tornado or home fire, American Red Cross disaster workers climb into emergency response vehicles and travel to the neighborhoods of those in need, providing food, water, and comfort.

http://www.redcross.org

BloodSource

Blood donors across the country are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey.



To schedule your donation: 866-82-BLOOD

http://www.bloodsource.org

Edible Extravaganza

Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza is back! This year, Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza celebrates 31 years as the Central Valley’s most-anticipated food and beverage show! Last year, more than 1,200 people attended this signature event, with this year’s event projected to be just as popular.

Thursday, Sept. 7

6pm-9pm

Centre Plaza

Downtown Modesto

Tickets $55 (Advance $50)

PHONE: 209-526-1476

http://www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible-extravaganza/

http://www.frostbakeryandfinefoods.com/

Halloween Decorations

The Elk Grove Historical Society used to do a big haunted house but are no longer going to do this. As a fundraiser to help restore the Foulks House that is on the property, they are selling off all of their decorations this weekend. We are getting a preview of the sale.

Halloween Decoration Sale

Sept. 1-3, 8 a.m.

Stage Coach Stop

9941 E Stockton Blvd.

Run-n-Gun

Criminal Justice students at Modesto’s Institute of Technology are putting the physical fitness and agility to the test today, participating in an obstacle course which includes running, defensive tactics.

http://www.iot.edu/

Donate at the Register

Nugget Market customers can now donate to Hurricane Harvey victims when they pay for groceries.

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

https://www.nuggetmarket.com/

Brass Clover Coffee

Local Husbands and business partners who attended Sac State have launched a budding coffee business, touted as the city’s first and only craft cold-brew coffee manufacturing company, that includes a special nitro coffee on tap.

9941 Horn Road, Suite B, Sacramento

http://www.brassclovercoffee.com

American Leadership Forum

Members of the American Leadership Forum are talking about the work they are doing with leaders across the country to aid Hurricaneane Harvey relief efforts!

http://alf-mvc.org

http://facebook.com/alfmvc