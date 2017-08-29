Daily List: 4 Ways You Can Help Those Impacted by Harvey
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/08/27/how_to_help_hurricane_harvey_victims.html
Houston Food Bank
http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/donate/
Texas Diaper Bank
http://www.texasdiaperbank.org/
SPCA of Texas
https://www.spca.org/hurricane-harvey
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Donation Program
https://www.southwest.com/html/rapidrewards/promotions/donate-points-charity.html?clk=GSUBNAV-RR-DONATEPOINTS
Taste of Oakdale
Food, food & more food! You can get a taste of Oakdale TONIGHT with dozens of local eateries featured at the Taste of Oakdale! Idea is to make the communities aware of all of the unique restaurants, bars, cafes & other eateries Oakdale has to offer & promote local business/economy.
Tonight
5pm-8pm
Bianchi Community Center
110 S. Second Ave, Oakdale
Tickets $25 in advance, $35 at door
Red Cross ERV Deployment
When disaster strikes, whether a hurricane, tornado or home fire, American Red Cross disaster workers climb into emergency response vehicles and travel to the neighborhoods of those in need, providing food, water, and comfort.
http://www.redcross.org
BloodSource
Blood donors across the country are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
To schedule your donation: 866-82-BLOOD
http://www.bloodsource.org
Edible Extravaganza
Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza is back! This year, Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza celebrates 31 years as the Central Valley’s most-anticipated food and beverage show! Last year, more than 1,200 people attended this signature event, with this year’s event projected to be just as popular.
Thursday, Sept. 7
6pm-9pm
Centre Plaza
Downtown Modesto
Tickets $55 (Advance $50)
PHONE: 209-526-1476
http://www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible-extravaganza/
http://www.frostbakeryandfinefoods.com/
Halloween Decorations
The Elk Grove Historical Society used to do a big haunted house but are no longer going to do this. As a fundraiser to help restore the Foulks House that is on the property, they are selling off all of their decorations this weekend. We are getting a preview of the sale.
Halloween Decoration Sale
Sept. 1-3, 8 a.m.
Stage Coach Stop
9941 E Stockton Blvd.
Run-n-Gun
Criminal Justice students at Modesto’s Institute of Technology are putting the physical fitness and agility to the test today, participating in an obstacle course which includes running, defensive tactics.
http://www.iot.edu/
Donate at the Register
Nugget Market customers can now donate to Hurricane Harvey victims when they pay for groceries.
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey
https://www.nuggetmarket.com/
Brass Clover Coffee
Local Husbands and business partners who attended Sac State have launched a budding coffee business, touted as the city’s first and only craft cold-brew coffee manufacturing company, that includes a special nitro coffee on tap.
9941 Horn Road, Suite B, Sacramento
http://www.brassclovercoffee.com
American Leadership Forum
Members of the American Leadership Forum are talking about the work they are doing with leaders across the country to aid Hurricaneane Harvey relief efforts!
http://alf-mvc.org
http://facebook.com/alfmvc