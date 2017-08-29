E. Coli Levels On The Rise Along Lower American River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – E. coli levels are on the rise in the lower American River.

According to a report from the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, of 25 sites tested along the river between 2007 and 2014 at least three had levels beyond what the Environmental Protection Agency recommends for recreational water use.

ALSO READ: Sacramento County Supervisors Approve $5M Plan To Enforce No-Camping Rule, Maintain American River Parkway

The board wants to add the bacteria to a list of pollutants that would federally designate the lower American River as an “impaired body of water.”

E. coli in waterways is not exclusive to Sacramento County. Last month’s E. coli outbreak at Lake Wildwood in Nevada County made 18 people sick – including 12 children after they played in the water.

Health officials still do not know what caused the outbreak.

The five public beaches at Lake Wildwood are still closed and no swimming is allowed.

Join the conversation. Follow CBS13 on Facebook