SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re waking up to the smell of smoke this morning, a controlled burn that got out of hand is to blame.

Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District shared a few tweets last night asking people to stay inside because of that smoke.

Two water tankers are in Clarksburg, assisting with the fire/smoke in Yolo County. Please limit outdoor activity & close windows/doors — Yolo-Solano AQMD (@YoloSolanoAir) August 23, 2017

The district says a controlled burn near the Old Sugar Mill, off South River Road and Pumphouse Road, got out of control.

The District will investigate the incident in Clarksburg that led to smoke impacts throughout the Sacramento region. — Yolo-Solano AQMD (@YoloSolanoAir) August 23, 2017

Cosumnes Fire says they were burning wheat out there.

No word right now on how much land was burned.