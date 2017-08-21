Eclipse Facts

-The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was Feb. 26, 1979.

-The next total eclipse after today for U.S. observers will be on April 8, 2024.

-This celestial event is a solar eclipse in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours, from beginning to end, as viewed from a given location.

-Will occur across 14 states in the continental U.S. along a 70-mile-wide swath of the country.

Stream: https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive

Eclipse Misconceptions: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-misconceptions

Eclipse Safety: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-who-what-where-when-and-how

More Safety tips: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/Safety_508.pdf

7 Wacky Questions that NASA has been asked about the eclipse: http://www.sciencealert.com/7-wackiest-questions-nasa-has-been-asked-about-the-total-solar-eclipse

Daily List: 3 Ways the Solar Eclipse Can Impact Your Travel Plans

Today’s total solar eclipse promises to be an amazing experience for all who can experience it, but it might throw a wrench in your travel. On the Daily List this morning, three travel impacts that the eclipse could cause!

Read more

Solar Eclipse Doughnuts

It’s the tastiest eclipse in history! For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts will be eclipsed by a mouth-watering chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse!

Available Today

6am-9am & 6pm-9pm

Participating Krispy Kreme Locations

https://krispykreme.com/Eclipse

Eclipse-Ready Mansion

One of the best places to see the August 21 solar eclipse is a mansion in Michigan with a two-story domed observatory that rotates for a 360-degree view of the sky. It is for sale at $5.9 million and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

http://www.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Eclipse Party Snack Ideas

Chef Rachel Griffith has put together eclipse foodie ideas. Cocktails, moon pies, sun cakes, and weird snacks that you can whip up just in time for your eclipse celebration.

Polkadot Dinners

(916) 718-0034

http://www.polkadotdinners.com/

Explorit Science Center Viewing Party

Explorit’s Astronomy Club will have a safely filtered telescope for viewing, as well as solar viewing glasses and cards. Explorit will also have kid-friendly solar projects, including how to create Pinhole Projectors to indirectly view the eclipse and more.

Summer Science Blast

Sunday, August 27

10:30 am – 4 pm

Explorit Science Center

3141 5th Street in Davis

Tickets

$10 Adults, $5 Ages 5-10,

Ages 4 & Under Free

More Info: 530-756-0191

Eclipse Questions Answered

Dr. Gutierrez and Associates

2615 Capitol Avenue

Sacramento

https://www.vsp.com/

Eclipse Viewing Parties

August 21 at 9:30 a.m. Mary L. Stevens Davis Branch Library, 315 East 14th Street in Davis.

August 21 at 9:30 a.m. Arthur F. Turner Community Library, 1212 Merkley Avenue in West Sacramento.

http://www.yolocountylibrary.org

http://www.facebook.com/yolocountylibrary.org

Sac State Eclipse Viewing Party

http://www.csus.edu/physics/2017eclipse.html

5 Weird Things During An Eclipse

As if the moon blocking out the light of the sun isn’t wild enough, there are some pretty fascinating phenomena that will accompany the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, according to experts.

Read more