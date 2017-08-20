Dishin’ With Tina: Hungry Hollow Cafe

4766 Manzanita Ave.

Carmichael

916.487.8167

http://www.hungryhollowcafe.com/

SPLASH 2017

The Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Roseville for their BIGGEST party of the year… SPLASH!! SPLASH is in its 22nd year and features over 60 wineries, breweries, and restaurants from all throughout Placer County.

National Lemonade Day

Celebrate National Lemonade Day (August 20) with FREE Lemonade at Hot Dog on a Stick!

http://hotdogonastick.com/

S.F. Mime Troupe

The Tony Award-winning SF Mime Troupe is coming to the Sacramento area for special performances.

Southside Park

2115 6th St., Sacramento, CA 95818

Sunday, August 20th

Ticket Info: FREE (donation)

http://www.sfmt.org/index.php

Backpack Giveaway

It’s almost Jalaya’s 9th birthday but instead of getting presents, she wanted to help kids in the community with school supplies.

Jalaya’s Lemonade Stand

Southside Park

2115 6th St.

Marlene the Plant Lady

Small homesteading farm growing their own produce, livestock, and bees. They will be showing how they work their soil to produce organically grown veggies.



@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Sudwerk Beer Race

A running group formed by Sudwerk Brewing Co. and the Golden Valley Harriers, Lagers for Joggers aims to combine the joys of exercise and delicious beer.

Davis Beer Race

Sudwerk Brewing Co.

2001 2nd St, Davis, California 95618

Sunday, August 20 (11am-6pm)

Event page

TYME

One iron. Endless possibilities. Curl, straighten + create virtually any style in minutes. Create any style in minutes. Loose beachy waves, tight ringlet curls and anything in between. We are talking with the CEO and Founder of “Tyme” to learn how to use this perfect tool!

@tymestyle

http://tymestyle.com

Becoming an Older Sibling

The arrival of a sibling, for all the joy and excitement it brings, signals a readjustment for each family member, and most significantly, for the children involved. No matter how eagerly the birth of a sibling is anticipated, your child is likely to experience some feelings or behave in ways that make you or him feel uncomfortable.

Becoming a Big Brother/Sister Class for the Sibling to Be

Herself Moms

3385 Lanatt St, Sacramento, California 95819

Sunday, August 20th (10 am-11:30 am)

Sunday, October 15th, 10-11:30

$25.00 per child/two children for $40

Buy Tickets | Event page [Facebook]

Ashton Fritz Fundraiser

Local teen Kevin Fritz severely injured his spinal court and now his friends, family and the community are coming together to help support Ashton, his family and his recovery with a fundraiser!

Tom’s Barber Shop

93 E. Natoma, Folsom, CA

Sunday, August 20 (10am-3pm)

$20 Haircut

T-Shirts $20

Wristbands $5

https://www.gofundme.com/ashtonfritz

National Radio Day

Each year on August 20th, National Radio Day recognizes the great invention of the radio! It was in the 1920s when the first broadcast stations began airing programs.

Cody

Monday-Friday (5 a.m.-10 a.m.) on 105.1 KNCI

@codyontheradio

Jimboy’s Expansion

Jimboy’s is expanding! Cambi’s favorite food chain is debuting a new food truck, plus, a new store location!

http://jimboystacos.com/